In a choppy market with inflation still elevated, focus on staying invested, controlling expenses, and using pullbacks to add quality holdings, especially steadier defensive stocks if you’re too concentrated in volatile areas like tech.

A comfortable retirement number isn’t one-size-fits-all; it depends on lifestyle expectations, where you live, and how much spending “wiggle room” you want as costs rise.

What does a comfortable retirement really look like these days as markets limp into the last trading week of November? That’s the million-dollar question that might just be a million dollars!

With inflation staying slightly above the 2% mark (the Bank of Canada is still committed to keeping it in that range) and the economy starting to show subtle signs of sluggishness, many retirees might be wondering if it’s time to stick it out in the labour force a while longer so that they’ll be able to keep up with the soaring cost of living or if it makes more sense to dial back on the lifestyle a bit to hit that expected retirement date.

With fears of an “AI bubble” burst taking volatility to the next level (volatility has, indeed, made quite the comeback in the past few weeks) and the likelihood that retirement portfolios are down some percentage from their all-time highs, there are ample questions that soon-to-be retirees should ask before they consider walking down the path ahead.

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What’s a comfortable retirement cost? It depends.

In any case, the big and, I believe, unanswerable question, at least for the masses, is how much one needs to retire comfortably in Canada, especially in today’s environment, where market volatility might challenge one’s stomach and cause one to diversify away from higher-return “risky” assets while inflation stays slightly warmer than desired.

Personally, I think the right answer lies in what one defines as comfort. If it means travelling the world non-stop while consuming ample lavish goods, one’s setting a pretty high bar and, as a result, will need a heck of a lot more than being content staying on top of the bills and shopping at a more affordable discount grocer such as a Loblaw (TSX: L) No Frills.

In any case, most retirees are going to be somewhere in between these two extremes. But, for the most part, I think that if one can cover their living expenses with a bit of wiggle room at 4% (in accordance with the 4% rule, but I prefer using a smaller figure to be conservative, especially as the market correction looks to play out in the coming weeks and months).

Depending on where you live, $1 million might be the magic number, maybe a bit more, a bit less, or, if you’re in a pricey part of the country, perhaps quite a bit more. Any way you look at it, investors should strive to err on the side of caution, especially as market volatility and a potential bear market look to rear their ugly heads.

Don’t let your retirement plan derail as volatility makes a comeback

At the end of the day, staying the course with investments and minimizing expenses is key to achieving a comfortable retirement. And, if you’ve got dry powder on the sidelines, I think buying into dips could be a wise move, especially as others hit the panic button and valuations look to fall below, perhaps well below, intrinsic value.

For those overweight tech, perhaps shares of L could be worth consideration, especially given the rotation away from AI and beta and towards the steady names that can do well in almost any environment. If we are headed for a recession, perhaps it’s the defensives that could help you keep your cool and not derail your track to a comfy retirement.