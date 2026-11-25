Exchange Income stock posted record results, its first $1 billion quarter and a growing monthly dividend. Here is why I’d buy this 2.3% yielder.

I’d Buy This 2.3% Yielder With My Next $10,000

Management guides to $1.0 billion to $1.06 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2027, but valuation and fuel costs are company-specific risks.

The 2.3% yield looks small mainly because the stock has soared, while the dividend rose to $2.88 a year.

Picture a small plane landing on a gravel strip in Northern Canada. On board are nurses, cargo, and workers heading to a remote site. Many such flights like this run through one Winnipeg company called Exchange Income (TSX: EIF), which recently posted its first billion-dollar quarter.

Valued at a market cap of $6.9 billion, Exchange Income pays a monthly dividend and offers a yield of 2.3% in late November 2026.

While the yield might not seem too attractive, the TSX stock has returned close to 372% to shareholders, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

Source: Getty Images

What Exchange Income does and why its yield looks low

Exchange Income has two business segments.

The first is aerospace and aviation, which includes northern airlines, cargo and medevac flights, plus Regional One, which buys, sells and leases aircraft parts and engines.

The second is manufacturing, which is well diversified. Its composite and wood mats work like temporary roads. Crews lay them over soft ground, so heavy trucks can reach pipelines, power lines and oil and gas sites.

Another arm builds windows and cladding for high-rises, and lately for hospitals, schools and universities. A third makes precision parts for aerospace, defence and telecom customers.

A diversified revenue stream allows Exchange Income to consistently raise dividends. The annual payout has risen from $1.20 per share in 2006 to $2.88 per share in 2026.

In Q3 2026, Exchange Income reported revenue of $1.1 billion, an increase of 10% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose 25% to $288 million, while net income increased 39% to $95.6 million.

Notably, free cash flow surged 28% to $219 million, while the quarter’s dividend expense is around $162 million. Over the last 12 months, its payout ratio stood at 52%, which is sustainable.

The share count rose about 8% after convertible debentures turned into shares. An increase in outstanding shares usually dilutes earnings. However, adjusted EPS grew 24% to $1.81.

The company ended Q3 with a leverage ratio of 2.6 times, the lowest in 15 years, while it reported more than $2 billion in total liquidity.

What management says about 2027 and dividend growth

Management expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion to $1.06 billion in 2027, more than 20% above the original 2026 guidance. The guidance does not account for any new acquisitions or contract wins.

There are several key drivers for Exchange Income:

Air Canada has expanded its flying deal with Exchange Income, and all but one of the aircraft for it are already in service.

A new medevac contract in Newfoundland and Labrador will ramp up through the year too.

The company says the number of mats on rent is back near 2023 levels, and rental rates are rising.

Moreover, big pipeline and power line projects are lined up for late 2027 and 2028. Notably, Exchange Income bought TerraPro, partly to secure additional mat inventory.

A new Mississippi plant also starts making composite mats later in 2027.

Exchange Income expects annual dividend growth near 5%, which should enhance the yield-at-cost over time.

Risks to weigh before buying EIF stock

The ongoing rally has meant that EIF stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 22.8 times, higher than the five-year average of 16.6 times. Higher fuel prices could weigh on profit margins while maintenance spending is also set to rise in 2027.

Analysts tracking the TSX dividend stock forecast earnings to expand from $3.61 per share in 2025 to $7.63 per share in 2030. If the stock is priced at 20 times earnings, it could return 35% within the next three years.