Residential rent and grocery leases can both fund retirement, but the same TFSA budget buys different monthly cheques.

It’s long been said that property is the best investment. But who really wants to buy a property and deal with the headache that comes with managing it?

You can collect rent in retirement without ever hearing that the dishwasher stopped working. A real estate investment trust (REIT) handles the property and sends shareholders a distribution. Yet the size of that deposit depends on whose rent supports it. For someone putting $25,000 of available Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room to work, an apartment portfolio and a grocery-anchored property portfolio offer two quite different answers to the same monthly income question.

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KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) earns mainly from apartments. Housing is a recurring expense, and a diversified tenant base limits the damage if any one renter moves out. Still, new supply can make a vacant suite harder to fill. An advertised rent increase is only worth something once a tenant agrees to pay it.

Full-year funds from operations per unit rose to $1.23 in 2025 from $1.18. The latest quarter offered a subtler picture. Same-property apartment occupancy reached 97.3%, yet total funds from operations slipped 1.6%. Even a well-occupied building has interest bills, insurance premiums and occasional expensive surprises behind the walls.

At writing, Killam pays $0.06 monthly, or $0.72 per unit annually. The $25,000 example below produces about $88 a month. Investors who prefer residential demand might accept that starting income, especially if stronger rents eventually leave more cash after building expenses.

CHP.UN

Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN) collects a good deal of its rent from grocery-anchored properties. Shopping habits change, but a weekly food shop keeps drawing customers to the same location. Long leases can make that income easier to anticipate than re-letting an empty apartment. Heavy exposure to one major grocery tenant is the price of that visibility.

Quarterly diluted funds from operations improved to $0.284 per unit from $0.278. That follows a year in which newly completed developments expanded the portfolio. At $0.065 monthly, the distribution works out to $0.195 over three months. The operating measure covers it, although property upkeep also needs cash. Rent stability is a better reason to consider this Canadian REIT than simply buying the larger yield.

The decade-long total returns are surprisingly close. What differs today is the deposit of roughly $104 a month from Choice versus $88 from Killam at the same budget. Money already inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be invested without using fresh room. A new $25,000 deposit requires that much personal room, including unused amounts from earlier years. So here’s what it might look like.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE KMP.UN $17.13 1,459 $0.72 $1,050.48 Monthly $24,992.67 $7.33 7.79% $1,946.93 $26,946.93 CHP.UN $15.66 1,596 $0.78 $1,244.88 Monthly $24,993.36 $6.64 7.65% $1,911.99 $26,911.99

Bottom line

Choice gets the retirement income vote. Its current payment puts roughly $194 more a year into this TFSA, and quarterly property earnings support the distribution. Killam still deserves consideration for investors who want apartment exposure alongside stocks tied to retail spending. Pick the tenant base you want to own first, and then the larger deposit becomes a reasoned choice rather than a monthly surprise.