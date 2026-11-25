This Canadian monthly dividend stock could help you build a reliable source of tax-free retirement income while benefiting from Canada’s aging population.

Sienna’s nearly $433 million in completed and contracted acquisitions in 2026, coupled with growing demand for seniors’ housing, could support its long-term growth.

The company’s improving financial and operating performance helped lower its AFFO payout ratio to 72%, strengthening its dividend coverage.

For most of our working life, we try to set aside money from our monthly paycheque to build wealth. Once we retire, however, the idea is to get that money working in the opposite direction. Rather than selling our investments whenever we need cash, we could build a portfolio of stocks that pay us every month. And holding these investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) makes the idea even more appealing, as we can enjoy the income without paying taxes on it.

But picking the right dividend stock still comes down to finding a business that can reward shareholders consistently while continuing to grow over time.

In this article, I’ll highlight one such TFSA-friendly retirement stock with promising long-term growth prospects.

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A top TFSA retirement stock to buy now

One stock that brings together the monthly dividends and long-term upside potential I’d want from a retirement TFSA is Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA). This Markham-based company offers a wide range of housing and care services for Canadian seniors, including independent living, assisted living, and long-term care.

Although SIA stock has slipped 2% over the last year, it’s still up an impressive 89% over the last three years. The stock currently trades at $20.54 per share with a market cap of $2.3 billion. At this market price, it offers a 4.6% dividend yield and pays its shareholders every month.

Interestingly, the stock’s recent weakness comes at a time when its underlying business continues to grow. Sienna’s management recently highlighted 15 consecutive quarters of growth as the company continues to expand its property portfolio and improve its operating performance. Let’s take a closer look.

Strong financials supporting monthly dividends

In the September quarter, the Canadian senior living provider’s revenue on a proportionate basis climbed 12.4% year-over-year (YoY) to about $296 million. Acquisitions, higher rents, and additional care-related revenue drove growth in its retirement business. Meanwhile, increased government funding and higher revenue from private accommodations helped strengthen its long-term care operations.

As a result, its net operating income from existing properties rose 8.7% YoY to $57.8 million, with growth across both business segments. Notably, the average occupancy rate at Sienna’s existing retirement residences improved to 94.9% in the latest quarter from 94.7% a year ago.

More importantly for dividend investors, Sienna’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) jumped nearly 26% YoY, backed by stronger operating results and construction funding from the Ontario government.

These improvements helped bring its AFFO payout ratio down to 72% from 75.9% a year ago. Essentially, Sienna now needs a smaller portion of its available funds to cover dividends, leaving it with a bigger financial cushion to maintain those monthly payouts.

Why this retirement stock has room to grow

Besides collecting monthly dividends, TFSA investors could also benefit from Sienna’s efforts to expand its business and increase profitability. So far this year, the senior living firm has completed or signed agreements for nearly $433 million worth of acquisitions in 2026. In late October, for example, it completed the $170.7 million acquisition of a retirement residence in Ottawa with 305 suites.

Meanwhile, Sienna also sees opportunities to generate more income from existing properties by renovating residences, changing the mix of suites, and offering additional services. With Canada’s aging population driving demand for senior living accommodations amid limited new supply, these investments could pay off nicely over time.

Overall, given its improving dividend coverage and attractive growth prospects, SIA looks like a great TFSA retirement stock to consider right now. You could reinvest its monthly dividends while you’re still working and eventually use those tax-free payouts to supplement your retirement income.