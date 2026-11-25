Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) offers a ~3.5% yield with a strong dividend-growth profile and resilient fundamentals, and even after hitting new highs it still looks reasonably valued at a little over 17x trailing earnings.

When it comes to dividend stocks that long-term TFSA investors should strive to own, I believe that there’s far more than just the upfront yield that one should insist on. Believe it or not, there’s more to a dividend payer than the size of its yield, especially if you’re committed for the next five years or more.

Perhaps you’re more than a decade away from your expected retirement date. In that case, perhaps any dividends coming your way in the meantime won’t be as meaningful, especially if you’re going to reinvest those dividends coming in anyway.

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A TFSA top pick for seekers of passive income and growth

In any case, for those looking to build a TFSA for more than a decade of growth, I’d prioritize dividend appreciation and earnings growth potential over today’s dividend yield.

Of course, a 5–8% dividend hike in any given year doesn’t shock and awe as a big quarterly earnings beat would. But, at the end of the day, the dividend raises do add up, especially over the course of a decade. And that seemingly small dividend today might just swell to something that helps pad your passive income stream way down the road.

Either way, one should look at the company itself first, analyze the fundamentals, then consider how earnings can grow moving forward and, of course, the track record of dividend growth (does the firm under question grow its payout every year?).

Has it been consistent with the magnitude of hikes, even during tougher industry climates?). In this piece, we’ll have a look at one earnings and dividend grower with a 3.5% yield. It fits the bill as a dividend growth juggernaut with the means to keep returning capital in the pockets of shareholders.

And, right now, the shares are breaking out to new highs, even amid the tremendous market turbulence experienced in recent weeks. Despite the surprising surge, the shares still feel cheap as ever at just over 17 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E).

Restaurant Brands International

Enter shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR), a near-$50 billion fast-food juggernaut that’s not sweating the recent barrage of market volatility. The firm behind brands such as Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs (that’s the morning run, burgers, fried chicken, and submarines all in one investment!) has been off to the races.

After posting many big wins amid the restaurant value wars and tremendous pressure across the broad range of consumers, I think Restaurant Brands may very well be the most recession-resilient play in all of fast food.

Sure, it’s technically a consumer discretionary, but I like to view it as more of a staple, especially when you consider how it has fared in these past three years of industry pressure. The company knows how to offer bang for the buck, which goes above and beyond just offering a “value menu,” which is more for snacking than a filling meal.

Any way you look at it, I’m a massive fan of the business as it enjoys its big moment, even as the rest of the market begins to pull the brakes. For those looking to diversify beyond tech, AI, and what’s suddenly not working, I’d carefully consider looking at shares of QSR on strength. It’s a proven dividend grower, the fundamentals are starting to shine through, and there’s a world of growth to be had, even as the lights go out on AI and much of the economy.