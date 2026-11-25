With their established business models, stable cash flows, consistent dividend payments, and sustainable growth prospects, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks could be excellent additions to a portfolio focused on generating reliable monthly passive income.

Automotive Properties REIT benefits from stable rent income from long-term automotive leases and strategic acquisitions, while Whitecap Resources capitalizes on its diversified asset base and increasing capital investments to sustain and grow shareholder returns.

Automotive Properties REIT and Whitecap Resources are strong candidates for generating passive income through monthly dividends, offering stability and growth potential with respective yields of 6.56% and 4.65%.

Passive income can provide financial stability, help preserve purchasing power amid persistent inflation, and reduce reliance on regular employment income. Reinvesting these earnings can further accelerate wealth creation through the power of compounding. Among the various ways to generate passive income, investing in quality monthly dividend-paying stocks is an attractive option, offering investors regular payouts and the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

However, dividend payments are not guaranteed and depend on a company’s financial performance, cash flow generation, and capital allocation strategy. Therefore, investors should focus on businesses with established operations, stable cash flows, a consistent dividend payment history, and visible growth prospects. Holding these stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can also allow Canadian investors to earn eligible investment income tax-free.

Against this backdrop, here are my top two picks.

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Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) owns and operates 95 properties across Canada and the United States, with a gross leasable area of 3.5 million square feet. Its tenant base comprises established automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and service groups that provide essential products and services. Supported by long-term lease agreements with these well-established operators, the REIT maintains healthy occupancy and rent collection rates, helping it generate stable cash flows across different economic conditions.

In its recently reported third-quarter results, the REIT posted rental revenue of $30.5 million, up 19.9% from the same period last year. Acquisitions completed over the past four quarters and contractual rent escalations supported its revenue growth. Meanwhile, same-property cash net operating income (NOI) increased 2.3%, reflecting the benefits of contractual rent increases. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) also grew 15.8% to $14.7 million, while AFFO per unit advanced 3.2% to $0.260. Backed by this financial performance, the REIT raised its monthly distribution by 2% to $0.0699 per unit, offering a forward yield of approximately 6.6%.

Looking ahead, the highly fragmented automotive dealership and service industries in Canada and the United States offer considerable consolidation opportunities. As dealership groups acquire businesses and expand their operations, their need for capital could increase, creating opportunities for sale-and-leaseback transactions. These arrangements allow operators to unlock capital tied up in real estate while retaining access to their properties through long-term leases.

Automotive Properties REIT is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. Last month, it acquired a property in High Point, North Carolina, for $30 million, further expanding its portfolio. Continued acquisitions and rent growth could strengthen its financial performance and support sustainable monthly distributions over the long term.

Whitecap Resources

Another monthly-paying dividend stock worth considering for long-term, income-seeking investors is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), which develops and operates oil and natural gas assets across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its diversified asset base, low-decline production, and capital-efficient operations support resilient business performance and strong cash flow generation across different commodity-price environments.

Backed by this solid business model, Whitecap has returned approximately $3.6 billion to shareholders through dividends since 2013 and repurchased about $935 million worth of shares since May 2017. These initiatives highlight management’s commitment to delivering shareholder returns. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0617 per share, offering an attractive forward yield of approximately 4.7%.

Although oil prices have moderated from last month’s highs, they remain relatively elevated, supporting the earnings potential of oil and natural gas producers. Meanwhile, Whitecap continues to advance its capital investment program ahead of schedule, prompting management to increase its 2026 capital budget by $100 million to $2.2 billion. The company also plans to invest between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion in 2027, which could further strengthen its production capacity and support future growth.

Given its solid underlying business, disciplined capital allocation, and clear growth opportunities, Whitecap Resources appears well positioned to sustain its shareholder distributions. Its attractive monthly dividend and growth potential make it a compelling option for long-term, income-seeking investors.