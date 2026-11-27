BCE, Telus, and Rogers all reported Q3 results. Compare dividend safety and free cash flow to see which Canadian telecom stock is the best buy today.

BCE vs. Telus vs. Rogers: Which Canadian Telecom Stock Is the Best Buy Today?

Telus is still a turnaround story. Free cash flow fell 35% in Q3 and adjusted EBITDA dropped 5%. Its $900 million savings plan, due by the end of 2028, has to deliver for the yield of almost 5% to look safe.

BCE is leaning on its balance sheet fixes. Q3 revenue rose 2.2%, but EBITDA was flat without Ziply. The $2.45 billion TowerCo sale to La Caisse is meant to lower debt and help reach the 3.5 times leverage target by the end of 2027.

Rogers has the widest dividend cushion. Its payout ratio is under 30%, against 65% at Telus and 74% at BCE. Free cash flow is forecast to grow from $3.36 billion in 2025 to $4.72 billion in 2029, and the $2 dividend has been held since 2019.

Investing in telecom stocks provides investors with exposure to a recession-resistant sector that is also mature. Typically, telecom stocks pay a generous dividend, making them attractive to income investors.

Some of the largest telecom companies in Canada include BCE (TSX: BCE), Telus (TSX: T), and Rogers (TSX: RCI.B).

Over the last decade, BCE has returned -2% to shareholders after adjusting for dividends. In this period, Telus and Rogers have returned 31% and 39%, respectively. However, all three dividend stocks have trailed the TSX index, which is up almost 200% since November 2016.

Moreover, over the last 18 months, BCE and Telus have slashed dividends due to rising debt levels and unsustainable payout ratios.

Let’s see which Canadian telecom stock is a top buy right now.

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Why free cash flow is key for telecom stocks

Free cash flow is calculated as the difference between operating cash flow and capital expenditures. It is also a key metric used to measure the dividend payout ratio.

The annual dividend bill for BCE is around $1.6 billion, while the company projects free cash flow of $2.2 billion, indicating a payout ratio of 74%.

For Telus, the annual dividend expense is around $1.2 billion, while FCF is forecast at $1.8 billion, which translates to a payout ratio of 65%.

Rogers pays $1.1 billion in annual dividends and is on track to report an FCF of over $4 billion, indicating a payout ratio of less than 30%.

It’s evident that Rogers has significant financial flexibility to raise dividends, target acquisitions, and lower debt levels.

BCE stock: Big bets on AI data centres and U.S. fibre

In Q3, BCE grew revenue by 2.2%, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 0.9%. If we exclude the recently acquired U.S. fibre unit, Ziply, EBITDA was flat year over year.

BCE continues to invest in Bell AI Fabric, Saskatchewan data centres that rent power and space to AI customers. CEO Mirko Bibic says signed AI contracts put the segment on track for over $500 million in EBITDA.

BCE spun its wireless towers into a new company, TowerCo. BCE agreed to sell 49.9% of TowerCo to La Caisse, a large Quebec pension investor, for $2.5 billion in cash.

BCE keeps control and still runs the network, and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

BCE carries about $39.6 billion of net debt and aims to end 2027 with a leverage ratio of 3.5 times. The proceeds of the sale will be used to lower debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

Telus Stock: A turnaround still searching for proof

Telus reported a 35% decline in FCF in Q3 while adjusted EBITDA dropped 5% to $1.8 billion. However, the phone churn fell to a three-year low, and the company plans to save $900 million a year by the end of 2028.

On the dividend cut, CEO Victor Dodig stated: “These decisions were difficult, but they were necessary.”

Despite the lower dividend, Telus offers a yield of almost 5% today.

Rogers stock reports record FCF

In Q3, Rogers reported a 65% jump in FCF, which surged to $1.3 billion as capital spending declined 46% to $524 million. It ended Q3 with a debt-to-EBITDA multiple of 3.7 times, down from four times in 2025.

CFO Glenn Brandt summed up the mindset. “The task here is to drive earnings, not revenue,” he said on the Oct. 23 call.

A CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) ban on certain fees cut wireless service revenue by 1%. Next up is a planned minority stake sale in its sports and media assets, targeted for the first half of 2027, which will help to lower the debt.

Which Canadian telecom stock is a good buy today?

My read: Rogers is the safest income pick, given a low payout ratio and rising free cash flow. Moreover, free cash flow is forecast to grow from $3.36 billion in 2025 to $4.72 billion in 2029.

Rogers has maintained the current dividend of $2 per share since 2019, but has grown it from $1.28 in 2010.