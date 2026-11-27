Got $25,000 to invest? Learn how to split it between your TFSA and RRSP based on your tax rate – plus, one Canadian stock worth studying for your TFSA today.

Got $25,000 to Invest? How to Split It Between Your TFSA and RRSP

The account is only the container. What you buy inside it matters just as much.

A higher earner could put $15,000 in an RRSP and $10,000 in a TFSA. A balanced $12,500 each is a sensible default.

Your tax rate today does most of the work. Above a marginal rate of about 30%, the RRSP deduction starts to matter.

Canadian investors sitting on $25,000 or more might be looking to invest the amount and derive inflation-beating returns over the next decade.

The key question for most of these investors is how and where to invest your savings. Should you prioritize contributions to the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP)?

Put the money in the wrong account and you could give up thousands of dollars in tax savings over time. Pick the right mix, and the same $25,000 can help create long-term wealth.

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How do the TFSA and RRSP differ on tax?

Both the TFSA and RRSP shield your investments from tax, but they work in opposite ways. Knowing which tax break suits you is the first step in dividing your money.

RRSP contributions help lower your tax bill each year. Say you earn $100,000 annually, which makes you eligible to contribute $18,000 towards the RRSP and lower your taxable income to $82,000. You pay tax on withdrawal, generally in retirement, when your income is much lower.

Comparatively, any income earned in the TFSA originating from qualified investments is exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

How should you split $25,000 between a TFSA and an RRSP?

Start with your tax rate. If your income is higher now than it will be in retirement, the RRSP deduction is worth more, since a higher marginal rate translates to a bigger refund.

If your income is lower now, or likely to rise, the TFSA should gain priority. The RRSP gets more attractive once your marginal rate is over 30%.

Here are three illustrations.

Higher earner (marginal rate of 40% or more): Invest $15,000 in the RRSP and $10,000 in the TFSA. At a 40% rate, that $15,000 could save roughly $6,000 in tax. Utilize the refund in your TFSA so the tax break gets invested too.

Middle earner (marginal rate around 30%): About $12,500 each in the RRSP and TFSA. Splitting gives you a tax refund now from the RRSP and tax-free money you can access later from the TFSA.

Lower earner or early career: About $5,000 in the RRSP and $20,000 in the TFSA. At a lower rate, the RRSP refund is smaller. Unused RRSP room carries forward indefinitely, so you can save it for higher income years.

What should you buy inside your TFSA and RRSP?

In an ideal world, you should maximize TFSA and RRSP contributions each year. However, what’s even more essential is what you own in these registered accounts.

Canadian investors should aim to invest in quality dividend stocks to benefit from a steady income stream and long-term capital gains.

One top TSX Canadian stock is Thomson Reuters (TSX: TRI), which offers you a yield of 2.7%. Moreover, the quarterly dividend payout has risen from US$0.22 per share in 2006 to US$0.655 in 2026.

In Q3, Thomson Reuters grew revenue by 10% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share rose 14% to US$0.81. Management expects about US$2.1 billion in free cash flow this year and says it is committed to returning 75% of that cash to shareholders.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast free cash flow to expand from US$1.95 billion in 2025 to US$3 billion in 2030.

If the stock is priced at 20 times forward FCF, below its five-year average of 33 times, it could surge close to 40% within the next three years, after adjusting for dividends.

The bottom line on splitting $25,000

There is no single right split for everyone, but there is a sensible process.

Compare your marginal tax rate today with the one you expect in retirement. Then allocate more towards the RRSP if your rate is higher now, and more in the TFSA if it is lower.

If you’re unsure, a balanced split is a perfectly good default. The step many people never take is investing regularly in these accounts.