Want Rent Money in Your TFSA? What $10,000 in Dream Industrial REIT Could Pay Each Month

If you’ve considered buying real estate to create passive income, you might be surprised by how little you need to invest to get started. With $10,000, Canadians could own a portion of an industrial property portfolio and collect income every month. What’s more, you can do it all through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

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Investing in real estate

Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) collect rent from tenants, cover the cost of running their properties and distribute part of what’s left to investors. The opportunity comes from filling empty buildings and raising rents over time. Of course, even an empty warehouse comes with insurance and maintenance bills, which is why the quality of the properties deserves a closer look.

Furthermore, holding units inside a TFSA generally allows Canadians to collect distributions and investment gains free of Canadian income tax. If you already have $10,000 in the account, you won’t need any additional contribution room to invest. If you’re making a new contribution, however, make sure you have sufficient personal room, including any unused amounts from previous years.

The stock

One REIT I would consider is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN). The trust owns industrial properties across Canada and Europe, including those held with partners. Businesses need warehouses to store and distribute their products, and Dream can increase revenue as it leases more of its existing properties.

There’s been some encouraging progress in Canada. Leasing in Quebec and at a newly completed Alberta development helped Canadian occupancy climb from 93.5% to 95.5% year over year in September. Yet European occupancy went in the other direction, including a vacancy in Spain. There are still opportunities to increase occupancy further.

Third-quarter funds from operations (FFO), which helps show what the properties earn without fluctuations in their appraised values, rose to $0.28 per unit from $0.27 a year earlier. That follows full-year growth of 4.9% in 2025. Dream distributed roughly $0.18 per unit during the latest quarter, leaving some money available for upkeep, although FFO doesn’t deduct recurring capital spending.

Making money

At writing, Dream trades at $12.82 per unit and pays a monthly distribution of $0.05979. That means a $10,000 investment could purchase 780 units with $0.40 left over. Here’s what that could produce in income, as well as an illustration of one-year growth if its 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) repeated with distributions reinvested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE DIR.UN $12.82 780 $0.71748 $559.63 Monthly $9,999.60 $0.40 11.75% $1,174.95 $11,174.95

That comes to $46.64 in monthly passive income, or $559.63 annually, at a yield of 5.6%. I would continue to watch occupancy and borrowing costs, as weaker results in either area could put pressure on the distribution.

Bottom line

If you’re looking to create monthly income in a TFSA, Dream could be a strong addition to a diversified real estate portfolio. If you don’t need the income today, the current monthly distribution would be enough to purchase another three units, with cash left over. Over time, those extra units and potential distribution increases could substantially increase the amount of income you’re bringing in.