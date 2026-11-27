CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) provides a secure, high yield dividend funded by growing rental income through strategic property developments, making it ideal to benefit from TFSAs tax free growth of investment through DRIP.

Three things make a tax-free savings account (TFSA) a good account for monthly dividend stocks.

Firstly, TFSA withdrawals are tax-free, which means you can build a monthly dividend portfolio and take payouts without having to worry about tax.

Secondly, a TFSA allows your investment to grow tax-free within the account, which means dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) compounding can be tax-free.

And thirdly, the TFSA adds back withdrawals to your contribution room when it is reset on January 1. If you withdraw $200 in 2026, your 2027 TFSA contribution room will include the $200 withdrawal plus the new contribution limit.

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A tailor-made TFSA stock

One stock offers a safe, high yield of 5.4%, a DRIP with a 3% additional bonus, and monthly compounding through a DRIP. It seems like the stock is tailor-made for a TFSA, as you can avail yourself of all three TFSA benefits.

CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) pays rental income as distributions. The REIT has multiple ways to grow its rental income, from acquisitions and development of new property to intensification of existing property, lease renewals, and contractual rent escalations.

Let’s see how all these ways worked for CT REIT in the first nine months of 2026.

In the nine months, CT REIT invested $114 million to acquire five properties and intensify four, which added 368,000 square feet to its gross leasable area (GLA).

It has committed $391 million to the development of nine properties, of which $215 million is already invested, and 86.9% of the area is already leased (81.8% leased by parent Canadian Tire ).

). The REIT saw rental income surge 9.1% from the renewal of 994,000 square feet of GLA. For ongoing leases with Canadian Tire, a 1.5% annual rent escalation keeps rental income growing.

Acquisitions, developments, and intensifications increase GLA, allowing it to increase rental income. Renewals and rent escalations help it fight rising expenses and maintain profit margins.

Since more than 90% of its GLA is occupied by Canadian Tire, it enjoys assured rent with little credit risk. The increase in GLA helps it pay interest on debt and also increase distributions by 3%.

A TFSA stock on whose monthly dividends you can rely on

CT REIT’s business model has helped it grow its property portfolio sustainably, without increasing risk. The laddered lease renewals and rent from new properties have helped it increase adjusted funds from operations every year.

Similarly, CT REIT’s laddered debt maturity helps it mitigate the impact of interest rate hikes. For instance, 12% of its total indebtedness is maturing in 2027. It means only that portion of the debt will be exposed to interest rate hikes on renewals. As 99% of the REIT’s debt is debentures issued by Canadian Tire, it mostly renews them at the current interest rate.

Predictability of cash flows and costs help CT REIT control its monthly dividends. It paid 72.5% of the adjusted funds from operations as dividends.

CT REIT allows you to use the distribution to buy DRIP shares at a 3% discount to the market price. This cycle of controlled risk and expansion makes it a stock to own in a TFSA. If you don’t seek immediate payouts, you could consider compounding returns with a DRIP for the long term.

Investor takeaway

Exponential growth is not long-lasting. Unless you are actively monitoring the stock market, consider investing in stocks that can sustain their growth and not the ones growing unexplainably fast. You never know when the tides will change. And if you happen to own an exponential growth stock, consider selling it in small portions whenever it crosses its 52-week high. That way, you can book profits throughout the stock’s growth journey and reduce downside risk.