Aritzia’s upbeat outlook, strength in its e-commerce business, and boutique expansion indicate strong growth ahead.

Aritzia Stock Leaps 20% in a Day After Profit Tripled: Are Shares Still a Buy?

Despite its sharp rally and a forward P/E ratio of 30.2, Aritzia stock still appears compelling based on its growth prospects and improving profitability.

Strong e-commerce sales, U.S. market growth, and planned boutique expansions support continued momentum, prompting the company to raise its full-year revenue growth forecast to 29%–32%.

Aritzia stock surged over 20% after second-quarter net income more than tripled and revenue climbed 44% year over year.

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) stock jumped more than 20% in a day after reporting a massive second-quarter profit and raising its full-year financial forecast. The fashion retailer’s net income more than tripled, supported by robust sales growth, improved operating efficiency, and tariff-refund gains.

Even after this sharp rally, Aritzia stock still looks compelling given its solid growth potential. An upbeat outlook, continued strength in its e-commerce business, and plans to expand its boutique network indicate strong growth ahead.

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Aritzia delivers impressive second-quarter growth

Aritzia sustained strong year-over-year growth in the second quarter, reflecting resilience amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical risks. Net revenue rose 44%, supported by a 35% increase in comparable sales. Growth remains solid across regions, distribution channels, and product segments, reflecting the brand’s broad customer appeal and continued business momentum.

Aritzia’s top-line growth reflects the effectiveness of its merchandising strategy, particularly its focus on assortment optimization and new designs. Strong demand for the Summer and Fall collections indicates continued consumer engagement with its offerings, while disciplined inventory management supported availability and helped capitalize on sales opportunities. In parallel, investments in boutique expansion, digital capabilities, and marketing strengthened customer reach and enhanced brand exposure, supporting further revenue growth.

Digital commerce emerged as a key growth driver, with channel revenue up 68%, far outpacing overall revenue growth. Geographically, the U.S. remained a key contributor to expansion, recording 60.3% revenue growth and representing 66.6% of total net revenue.

Strong sales growth, supported by operational discipline and profitability-focused initiatives, drove a 590-basis-point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin. Moreover, Aritzia’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled.

Aritzia to sustain solid growth momentum ahead

Aritzia is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory in the coming quarters, supported by resilient consumer demand, strong brand equity, and continued investment in boutique expansion. Customer loyalty and the appeal of its exclusive brands give the company a competitive advantage and help it maintain sales momentum.

Aritzia’s focus on expanding its U.S. footprint creates opportunities to increase revenue, strengthen brand recognition, and broaden its customer base. Investments in digital capabilities are also expected to support online sales growth, improve customer engagement, and enhance long-term customer retention.

Aritzia is pursuing a disciplined boutique expansion strategy that balances physical store growth with operational efficiency. For fiscal 2027, the company plans to open 12–13 new boutiques, including 11–12 locations in the U.S.

Aritzia’s fundamentals remain, and its near-term outlook also points to continued operating strength. Aritzia expects third-quarter net revenue to rise 23%–27%, with adjusted gross profit margin improving by about 100–150 basis points.

Notably, Aritzia has raised its full-year revenue growth guidance. It now expects top-line growth of 29%–32% year-over-year, up from its previous estimate of 23%–28%. This upward revision signals stronger-than-anticipated business performance and sustained demand for its products.

Sustained sales momentum, reduced markdown pressure, and disciplined inventory management could further support EPS growth. Overall, these factors strengthen Aritzia’s investment outlook.

Why Aritzia stock is still a buy

Aritzia’s strong revenue growth, solid earnings, and raised full-year guidance reflect solid operating momentum. Its continued investment in e-commerce and expanding U.S. presence offer meaningful opportunities to accelerate sales growth. Moreover, its focus on improving operating leverage will support bottom-line growth.

While Aritzia stock has jumped over 20% in a day, it still has room to run. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2 times appears high, but is warranted given the company’s solid growth prospects and earnings trajectory.