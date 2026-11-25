After slipping 0.4% on Tuesday, the TSX could see a weak start today as falling metals prices threaten to extend losses in Canadian mining stocks ahead of key U.S. inflation and GDP data.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 25

Falling metals prices could pressure the TSX at the open today as investors watch key U.S. inflation and economic growth data, trade negotiations, and Middle East tensions.

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) plunged over 10% following a fatal mining accident in Zambia, while Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) rose 3.2% after completing its unit split.

The TSX Composite fell 120 points on Tuesday as declining metals prices and geopolitical tensions overshadowed optimism about a potential Canada-U.S. trade deal.

The Canadian stock market struggled for direction on Tuesday following a strong start to the week, as optimism surrounding a potential Canada-U.S. trade deal and easing Treasury yields was offset by ongoing geopolitical tensions and falling metals prices. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session with a decline of 120 points, or 0.4%, at 33,962.

Even as many key sectors like real estate, consumer cyclicals, and consumer staples attracted buyers, renewed selling pressure in mining and tech stocks dragged the TSX benchmark down.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM) plunged by more than 10% to $24.42 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This sell-off in FM stock came after the Toronto-based copper miner reported a fatal accident at its Kansanshi mining operation in Zambia.

First Quantum temporarily suspended operations in the affected area and said it was cooperating with local regulatory authorities to investigate the incident. The company did not disclose how long the suspension might last or whether it would affect its overall production targets, weighing on investor sentiment.

Celestica, Capstone Copper, and Ero Copper were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each diving by at least 7.5%.

On the flip side, West Fraser Timber, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Thomson Reuters, and Spartan Delta climbed by at least 3.7% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Shares of Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN) also rose 3.2% following the completion of the Toronto-based real estate investment trust’s previously announced three-for-one unit split. Under the split, investors who held Granite units as of November 18 received two additional units for every unit they owned. The prospect of improved trading liquidity in Granite stock and greater retail investor participation helped fuel the rally.

Similarly, George Weston (TSX: WN) inched up by 2.3% after the Toronto-based company reported solid third-quarter financial results. Its quarterly revenue rose 3.6% year-over-year, backed by higher retail sales at Loblaw and increased rental income at Choice Properties. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings rose 8.3% to $1.44 per share. On a year-to-date basis, WN stock is now up around 23%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Telus, Enbridge, Ivanhoe Mines, and BCE were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Oil and gas prices were largely mixed in early Wednesday trading, while metals prices across the board extended their losses from the previous session, pointing to a potentially weak opening for the commodity-heavy TSX benchmark today.

With no major domestic economic releases due, Canadian investors will closely monitor monthly personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation and quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) data from the U.S. this morning.

Canada-U.S. trade talks could also remain in focus after Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed optimism about reaching a deal before year-end.

Meanwhile, Middle East tensions persisted as Trump indicated that funding for the Iran war would last through January.

These developments, along with commodity price movements and U.S. economic data, could keep the TSX volatile today.

Market movers on the TSX today