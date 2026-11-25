Discover how the trade war is reshaping US-Canada relations and what it means for future negotiations and market stability.

Investors are advised to sell Descartes Systems and Magna International at their high due to potential trade war impacts, while Loblaw is recommended as a defensive stock to hedge against these trade tensions.

The article discusses market reactions to US tariff changes, highlighting impacts on trade negotiations between the US and Canada post-midterm elections, where rebalance opportunities arose amidst trade uncertainties.

The markets reacted, maybe too early, when US President Donald Trump eased some tariffs levied on Canada before the US midterm elections. When the midterm elections didn’t go in Trump’s favour, the markets got a breather. Oil prices fell, and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks collapsed as investors panicked over policy changes after the Democrats won in the midterms. This gave investors opportunities to rebalance, as trade negotiations go “two steps forward, one step back,” as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney describes it.

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US-Canada trade negotiations move two steps forward

After the midterm elections, Carney emphasized that Canada will not compromise and will only agree to the deal that is right for Canada. In the first step, both leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to renewing” the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). In the second step, Democrats stated that they will likely tackle Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which Trump used to levy a 50% tariff on some Canadian goods.

However, negotiations took a step back as the 50% US tariff on Canadian cars, trucks, and auto parts coming into effect on January 1, 2027, remains unresolved.

You can use this trade uncertainty as an opportunity to rebalance your portfolio.

Two stocks to avoid in the Canada-US trade war

If you believe the trade war will worsen in 2027, with Trump using his executive powers, consider selling Descartes Systems (TSX: DSG) and Magna International (TSX: MG). These stocks are trading near their highs, but they have reported trade war shocks in revenue and net income.

Magna stock

Magna’s revenue fell 2%, and earnings per share (EPS) fell 17% in 2025 because of tariffs.

Magna fundamentals (millions) 2024 2025 2026* Revenue $42,836 $42,010 $41,600 EPS $3.52 $2.93 $7.05

Magna supplies automotive components and relies heavily on the United States for its sales. The company expects to report a higher EPS in 2026 despite falling revenue as the U.S. Supreme Court provides tariff relief and a refund.

All this has moved Magna’s stock up 29% from its January 2026 low. This is the time to sell the stock and book profits. Because if the US implements the 50% tariff on Canadian auto parts, which is double the 2025 tariff, Magna’s revenue and EPS could feel the pressure. On top of that, Canadian and US central banks’ interest rate hikes to curb energy-price-induced inflation could further slow light vehicle sales, impacting Magna’s revenue.

You can buy the stock at the dip and wait for the next rally when there is clarity around auto parts trade.



Descartes’s stock

Unlike Magna, Descartes did not see a revenue or earnings decline, but a slowdown in organic growth. Most of its revenue growth in 2025 and 2026 was attributed to the acquisitions it made during those years. Descartes earns 70% of its revenue from the United States and has high exposure to e-commerce. Easing of tariffs and a busy holiday season for e-commerce drove Descartes’s share price up 38% since September 10.

Now is the time to sell Descartes stock as it trades 50% above its February dip. An escalation in the trade war could reduce trade volumes and pull the stock down.

All this doesn’t mean the above stocks are bad. They are fundamentally strong, and their long-term moat remains intact. So, if you have been holding them for over five years, the reason to hold is still strong. However, a portion of these shares could be used for rebalancing to take advantage of short-term peaks and protect your portfolio from trade war downside.

One stock to buy in the Canada-US trade war

A stock that can hedge your portfolio from the Canada-US trade war is discount retailer Loblaw (TSX: L). The defensive nature of its core business and strategic expansion in complementary businesses like supply chain as a service, retail media and data, and Lifemark have helped Loblaw grow its retail business steadily.

Loblaw expects to generate an 8–10% increase in annual adjusted diluted net EPS in the long term and is ahead of target, reporting 29.9% growth in the first nine months of 2026. Its high discount and drugstore sales make it less affected by the trade war, as the retailer caters to different customers and their basic needs for food and healthcare.