These Canadian stocks can help build a balanced portfolio that offers long-term growth while generating income through dividends.

New to Investing? 5 Canadian Stocks I’d Start With (and How Much)

For new investors, a sensible way to build wealth over time is to keep it simple, invest consistently, and focus on quality businesses.

Starting small is a practical way to learn how the stock market works while gaining exposure to established Canadian businesses.

Starting your investment journey can feel confusing, especially with so many stocks to choose from. For beginners, a good starting point is to look at Canadian stocks that have solid fundamentals, competitive advantages, consistent earnings, and strong growth potential.

The good news is you don’t need much money to get started. Instead of investing a large sum upfront, beginners can start with an amount they can comfortably afford without putting everyday finances under pressure.

Starting small is a practical way to learn how the stock market works while gaining exposure to established Canadian businesses. As your confidence grows and your financial situation allows, you can gradually invest more and spread your money across different companies and sectors.

For new investors, keeping it simple, investing consistently, and focusing on quality businesses can be a sensible way to build wealth over time.

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Add Canadian stocks offering solid total returns

For new investors, adding Canadian stocks with the potential to deliver solid total returns can be a strong strategy for building wealth over time. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), Dollarama (TSX: DOL), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) are three stocks worth considering for their potential to deliver dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.

Canadian Natural Resources offers solid growth and dividend income. The company owns a high-quality portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas assets that supports higher production and free cash flow. Its large proved resource base supports long-term output, while debt reduction and strategic acquisitions could further strengthen its financial position. Canadian Natural has also built a reputation for increasing its dividend year after year, making it a compelling income stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is another option for new investors to generate income and growth. Its portfolio includes utilities, transportation networks, energy infrastructure, and digital assets. Many of these operations benefit from regulated business models or long-term contracts, helping provide greater revenue stability. Brookfield Infrastructure is also well positioned to benefit from the rapid buildout of AI data centres.

Dollarama offers growth, stability, and income through its value-focused retail business. Its affordable products attract budget-conscious shoppers, even during periods of economic uncertainty. A broad merchandise selection, private-label products, and efficient sourcing help support sales and profitability. Dollarama has also increased its dividend annually since 2011. Continued store openings and international expansion could create additional growth opportunities, while competitive pricing and a focus on operating efficiency will help protect margins.

Together, these stocks can help spread risk while creating opportunities for dividend income and long-term capital gains.

2 Canadian growth stocks for new investors

Adding a few growth stocks to a portfolio could help improve long-term returns. Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) and Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) are two Canadian companies worth considering.

Bird Construction operates in building, industrial, and infrastructure construction, giving it exposure to several markets driven by ongoing investment and development. Its large project backlog provides visibility into future revenue, while strategic acquisitions could expand its capabilities and strengthen its competitive position. Continued demand for construction and infrastructure projects creates further growth opportunities.

Aritzia, meanwhile, offers exposure to the growing fashion retail market. Its strong brand reputation, loyal customer base, and exclusive product offerings help it stand out from competitors. Continued expansion across the U.S. could drive sales growth and increase brand visibility.

Aritzia’s digital platform is also performing well. New boutique openings, sustained brand appeal, and digital investments will help drive revenue in the years ahead.

The bottom line

These five Canadian stocks could be a good starting point for new investors looking to diversify their portfolios, earn dividend income, and build wealth over the long term. As shown in the table below, buying 20 shares of each company would require an initial investment of about $10,690.60 and would give you exposure to businesses across different sectors.