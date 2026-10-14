Quebec Just Put Sovereignty Back on the Table: What it Means for Your Stocks

An election can change a government’s priorities overnight. Changing a country’s borders takes considerably more work. For Canadian investors, confusing those two timelines could produce an expensive portfolio decision.

The Parti Québécois won Quebec’s October 5 election without a majority, bringing its independence ambitions back into the investment conversation. That creates political uncertainty, sure, but doesn’t establish a new currency, rewrite bank deposits, or immediately change the legal terms of your investments.

Instead, I’d examine how uncertainty could reach a company’s earnings. Delayed business investment, higher financing costs, weaker confidence, and currency movements are more useful questions than whether its head office has a Montreal postal code. Each follows a different route into shareholder returns.

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Start with exposure

First, measure your portfolio’s dependence on Quebec. Owning five companies headquartered there doesn’t necessarily mean you have five identical economic exposures. A manufacturer selling abroad, a local lender, and a national grocer can respond very differently to the same announcement.

For a practical illustration, suppose 20% of a $100,000 portfolio sits in businesses you classify as having significant Quebec exposure. A hypothetical 15% decline across that sleeve costs $3,000, or 3% of the whole portfolio. At 50% exposure, the same shock costs $7,500. These are stress tests, not forecasts of a political outcome.

That calculation gives diversification a measurable purpose. Before buying Canadian stocks, I’d map customers, assets, borrowing, and operating currencies. Trading in Canadian dollars doesn’t mean every dollar of profit comes from Canada.

A bank worth watching

That brings me to National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA). Its Quebec roots make it relevant to this discussion, while its Canadian Western Bank acquisition adds a broader domestic footprint. Its wealth, capital-markets, and international operations also complicate the idea of a purely provincial bet.

The latest reported quarter offers a starting point. National Bank earned adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39, versus $2.68 a year earlier. Its July 31 common equity tier-one capital ratio was 13.5%. Those are operating and capital facts from before the election, not a prediction that politics won’t matter.

I’d use them to ask whether any subsequent share-price decline reflects worsening credit or simply a larger uncertainty discount. If earnings stayed unchanged while the price fell 10%, its earnings multiple would also fall 10%. If earnings dropped 20% at the same time, the stock would actually become more expensive relative to those earnings.

That distinction prevents an apparently attractive discount from doing all the thinking. A lender can suffer when commercial customers postpone expansion or households struggle with debt. Strong capital helps absorb losses; it doesn’t make losses disappear.

Watch the evidence

From there, I’d track business-loan growth, impaired loans, funding costs, and management’s explanation of customer behaviour. Those measures could show whether political uncertainty has become an economic problem. A referendum proposal alone can’t answer that.

Meanwhile, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) shelters eligible investment gains from Canadian income tax, but it doesn’t shelter share prices from political risk. The account wrapper and the company’s economic exposure deserve separate decisions.

For position sizing, I’d include the rest of my finances in that exposure map. A Quebec salary, local home, and employer pension can concentrate household risk even when the investment account looks balanced. Holding another local financial stock may add to the same vulnerability. Diversification across earnings sources matters more than having a long list of tickers, particularly when political uncertainty and a regional slowdown could arrive together.

Bottom line

I’d keep National Bank on a watchlist and review concentrated Quebec exposure before making a dramatic trade. An attractive purchase would combine a sensible valuation with resilient credit and capital. The next earnings report can tell us more about that combination than a campaign slogan can.