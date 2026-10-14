Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Ideal TFSA Stock for Retirees: A 5.8% Yield Paying Constant Cash
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Ideal TFSA Stock for Retirees: A 5.8% Yield Paying Constant Cash

This stock has a solid track record of dividend growth.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published

Canadian pensioners are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on generating reliable passive income.

The pullback in the share prices of some big dividend payers is giving retirees a chance to buy quality dividend-growth stocks at a discount to the 2026 highs.

Two seniors walk in the forest

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a giant in the North American energy infrastructure industry with a current market capitalization of close to $150 billion. The share price is down more than 15% from where it traded in the summer, pushing the dividend yield to almost 6% in recent weeks.

Enbridge continues to expand its asset portfolio through a combination of acquisitions and project developments.

Deals in recent years have focused on diversifying the business, primarily in the United States. Enbridge spent US$3 billion to buy an oil export terminal in Texas and then purchased three American natural gas utilities for US$14 billion in 2024. In between these deals, Enbridge bought the third largest wind and solar developer in the United States.

The focus has now turned back to oil pipelines, storage, and marketing assets with more than US$3 billion in acquisitions announced over the past few weeks in core oil regions south of the border.

On the development side, Enbridge is working through a $41 billion capital program that is spread out across the business units. Investments in new projects are trending around $10 billion per year. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the boost to cash flow will complement growth coming from the acquisitions. This should enable the board to continue raising the dividend at a steady pace. Enbridge has increased the distribution for 31 consecutive years.

Demand for Canadian and American oil and natural gas are on the rise, both domestically and from international buyers. Countries that have seen their oil and natural gas supplies disrupted by wars in recent years are scrambling to secure reliable energy deliveries from stable producers. The expansion of export capacity for both oil and liquified natural gas (LNG), particularly in the United States, has increased market reach for North American producers. Enbridge’s oil and natural gas transmission networks are important for connecting producers to the export terminals.

At home, Enbridge is a partner on the Woodfibre LNG export site nearing completion on the coast of British Columbia. Canada’s new goal of becoming an energy superpower could pave the way for Enbridge to participate in the construction and operation of additional pipeline capacity.

Risks

The drop in the share price in the past few months is largely due to rising borrowing costs. Treasury yields have moved higher on the anticipation of a series of rate hikes by the central banks in Canada and the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve has already increased rates with more expected in the coming months due to sticky inflation.

Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program. Higher borrowing costs reduce profits and can cut into cash that is available to pay off debt or boost the dividend. The last time the central banks had to raise rates to tame inflation, in 2022 and 2023, Enbridge’s share price dropped about 25% from peak to trough. It subsequently recovered the losses and surged to a new high this year.

The bottom line

Enbridge pays a good dividend that should continue to grow, supported by the capital program and acquisitions. Near-term volatility is expected, but the stock has already pulled back considerably, and the high yield pays investors well to ride out any further turbulence.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Telus and BCE Are Struggling: The Stock I’d Buy Instead Yields 5.8%

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock yields about 5.8% and has a solid dividend growth history backed by a resilient business model and…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect Retirement TFSA Stock: A 4.8% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why this monthly dividend stock could be an ideal addition to your TFSA if you’re looking for retirement income…

Read more »

woman relaxes with phone
Dividend Stocks

Telus Cut Its Dividend: At a 7.4% Yield, Here’s the Case for Buying Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TELUS cut its dividend by 55%, yet shares yield 7.4%. See what the dividend reset means for income investors and…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Friday’s Jobs Report Could Move Your Mortgage Rate: What to Do Before It Lands

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A small rate surprise matters less when you already have written offers, payment calculations, and clear contract terms.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

Early-Retirement Dream? How Your Accounts Can Help You Get There

| Kay Ng

Use Canada’s registered accounts to save and invest to help realize your early-retirement dream!

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock for Retirees: Get a 5.7% Payout Each Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its established business model, predictable rental income, consistent distributions, and visible growth opportunities, CT REIT could be a compelling…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? 5 Canadian Stocks I’d Start With (and How Much)

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks can help build a balanced portfolio that offers long-term growth while generating income through dividends.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Stocks vs. Quarterly: Does It Matter?

| Joey Frenette

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (TSX:VFV) stands out as a quarterly payer that might actually top most monthly payers for those…

Read more »