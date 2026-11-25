A tax refund has a way of simply disappearing into someone’s chequing account. Give it a separate destination and it could still be paying you years after you’ve forgotten which return it came from. Suppose you have the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) room to deduct $10,000 and every dollar saves tax at a combined marginal rate of 30%.

That cuts your tax bill by $3,000. If the tax you’ve already paid turns those savings into a refund, you can put that money to work while leaving the original retirement contribution invested.

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The stock

Fortis (TSX: FTS) gives the refund a straightforward job. Its regulated utilities deliver electricity and natural gas. When a utility builds an approved transmission line or upgrades its grid, regulators can allow it to earn a return on that investment through customer rates. The connection between the physical work and future earnings is particularly useful for someone building a second income stream.

Adjusted earnings rose from $3.28 to $3.53 per share in 2025. The latest third quarter continued in the same direction, with adjusted earnings of $0.92 a share versus $0.87 a year earlier. Growth in the assets on which its utilities earn regulated returns helped. A dividend streak tells you what the board decided in the past. Those new earnings give it something with which to fund the next decision.

Making money

First, check the room you have inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The refund uses contribution room just like cash from a paycheque. Unused room carries forward, and deposits already made this year count. Once inside, dividends can buy more shares without using fresh room. Withdrawals generally restore room the following calendar year, which is strong when income eventually becomes more useful than reinvestment.

At writing, 35 shares fit inside the $3,000 budget. At $0.665 a quarter, that produces $93.10 over four payments if the rate holds. A cash dividend arrives quarterly. It can sit in the account until there’s enough for a whole share, or a broker offering fractional reinvestment may put smaller payments to work sooner. The calculation below shows exactly how much of the refund buys shares. What’s more, it shows how much investors could earn should growth climb at the same rate as the past decade.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT HISTORICAL CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE FTS $84.17 35 $2.66 $93.10 Quarterly $2,945.95 $54.05 11.70% $344.68 $3,344.68

Looking ahead

The quarterly payment grew from $0.59 in late 2023 to $0.665 in late 2026, about 4.1% a year. Management targets 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2031. Higher financing costs or regulatory delays could slow those raises. An investor paying roughly 24 times 2025 adjusted earnings also needs some patience if the market decides to pay less for utilities.

For someone with years to go, the other choice is to leave the income invested. The final table applies the 10-year total-return record to the amount actually invested for one year. Those returns already include reinvested dividends. The $93.10 in spendable income and the growth illustration are two ways of using the same shares. Compound growth works only on the money that stays invested.

Bottom line

One refund can establish a modest, recurring source of tax-free cash while the RRSP stays available for later retirement spending. The bigger opportunity comes next tax season. Another refund could buy a different business and add a second source of income, making the household less dependent on utility rates or a single board’s dividend decision. That is a strong job for money that might otherwise have vanished between payday and the next credit card bill.