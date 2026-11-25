Building dividend income with monthly contributions is possible with the right investments. Here’s how it can pay off over five years.

Reinvesting dividends and expecting annual payout increases can enhance future income, with the potential to reach around $520 per year in dividends after five years.

By investing $100 per month into each stock, investors can expect to generate over $400 in annual dividend income by the end of five years.

Consistent contributions and investing in growth-oriented dividend stocks like Scotiabank and Fortis are key to building dividend income.

Building dividend income starts with two things. The first is making consistent contributions, and the second is choosing investments that can grow their payouts over time.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of options on the market to help meet that goal of building dividend income. Two options for prospective investors to consider are Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) and Fortis (TSX: FTS).

Let’s assume that you start with contributions of $100 per month into each of the two stocks, totalling $2,400 per year outside of any dividends received. For now, assume you take those dividends in cash.

After the first year, the $1,200 allocated to Scotiabank will be generating approximately $45 in dividend income. Fortis wouldn’t be too far behind, providing $38.

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What Scotiabank and Fortis bring to the portfolio

Scotiabank is one of Canada’s big bank stocks. The bank operates both domestically and internationally, and that international part is a large component of the bank’s growth.

In fact, Scotiabank is known as Canada’s most international bank, with operations in over a dozen countries around the world. The bank earns revenue from its Canadian business and has opportunities to grow in its international markets.

In terms of income, as of the time of writing, Scotiabank pays out a yield of 3.8%, which is among the highest of the big banks. The bank has also provided annual upticks to its dividend over the last several years.

By year five, the $6,000 in contributions into Scotiabank would generate an income of just over $225.

Turning to Fortis, the utility stock offers an equally attractive runway. Fortis’ utility business includes assets across Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean. The essential services those assets provide help Fortis generate predictable, recurring revenue.

From that revenue stream, Fortis can invest in growth and pay out its quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, Fortis offers a yield of 3.15%.

After a full five years, Fortis would pay an income of $189.

Building dividend income over five years

Here’s the estimated annual dividend income, assuming $100 goes into each stock every month and both share prices and dividends per share stay flat.

Year Invested Total Invested Scotiabank Income Fortis Income Annual Income Year 1 $2,400 $2,400 $45.12 $37.80 $82.92 Year 3 $2,400 $7,200 $135.36 $113.40 $248.76 Year 5 $2,400 $12,000 $225.60 $189.00 $414.60

After the full five years, the two stocks are generating a total of over $400 in income each year. And over that same period, that works out to over $1,000 in dividends received over those five years.

As impressive as that sounds, that’s not even the best part.

Part of building dividend income is actually building that income instead of taking it. In this example, that would mean reinvesting the dividends received over the years from each stock.

The example is also not taking into consideration any further increases to those dividends.

Fortis has provided investors with annual increases for over 50 consecutive years. It offers the second-longest dividend increase streak in Canada. The company is also calling for annual bumps to that dividend of 4% to 6% through 2031.

Scotiabank has paid dividends for well over a century. The bank has also provided annual increases to that dividend over the years as well, including an increase of 3.64% for 2026.

If you reinvest every dividend and assume annual payout increases of 3% for Scotiabank and 4% for Fortis starting in year two, the two stocks would be on pace to pay about $520 a year after five years, still assuming that share prices stay flat.

At that point, the goal of building dividend income is now generating over $43 each month.