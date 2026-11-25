Looking for high-yield dividend stocks for passive income? Discover three monthly-paying Canadian REITs with yields up to 7.5% and improving cash flow.

Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) is fast consolidating auto dealership real estate across North America, enabling the 6.6% monthly payer to increase its payout recently.

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) is making a high-yield defensive pivot. Its 7.5% distribution yield masks the trust's improving payout safety as it expands into manufactured home communities.

The artificial intelligence (AI) trade may see unending volatility as greed and fear give each other fair chances of swaying stock market sentiment. Commodity prices will always do their seesaw games, impacting mining and energy stocks. Volatility will be a given in every portfolio that relies on capital gains as the largest component of returns. However, if steady monthly passive income is most valuable to you, three high-yield monthly dividend stocks could give you a passive income boost in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) today.

Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer a compelling mix of generous yields and contracted rent growth. Here are three monthly dividend payers backed by improving cash flow coverage.

Source: Getty Images

CT Real Estate Investment Trust

Following 13 consecutive years of payout increases, CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT.UN) pays a monthly income distribution to equity investors that yields 5.4% annually. The REIT stands out as one of Canada’s most dependable retail landlords. It holds an expansive portfolio of 381 predominantly retail properties spanning 31.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, boasting an impressive 99.5% committed occupancy rate.

Most portfolio space is leased to former parent and majority investor Canadian Tire, which contributes more than 90% of annualized rent. With a weighted average lease term of 6.7 years, CT REIT enjoys clear revenue and earnings visibility well beyond the next five years.

During the third quarter of 2026, property revenue grew 6.7% year over year to $161.3 million, pushing net operating income (NOI) 8.5% higher to $130.1 million. Quarterly adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) increased 8.1%, while diluted AFFO per unit surged 7.7% to $0.34 to help improve distribution coverage.

CT REIT’s AFFO payout ratio, a major gauge of distribution sustainability, improved to 72.7% from 75.7% a year ago, leaving a wide cash flow cushion to finance ongoing store expansions, redevelopments, and more distribution raises over the next decade.

Firm Capital Property Trust

Investors seeking higher upfront passive income yields may fall in love with Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX: FCD.UN), a diversified retail, industrial and residential REIT that pays a hefty 7.5% yield, distributed monthly.

Over the past several months, management has aggressively tilted the portfolio toward defensive manufactured home communities (MHCs), highlighted by acquiring a 50% stake in 10 communities across Alberta and Saskatchewan. The deal expanded Firm Capital’s MHC platform to 15 communities and 2,288 sites, complementing its grocery-anchored retail, industrial, and multi-residential properties, and making the REIT one of the largest MHC investors in Canada.

Recent accretive acquisitions and cost management helped deliver strong third-quarter 2026 results. Rental revenue surged nearly 20% year over year, while NOI soared 21%.

Crucially for income investors, quarterly AFFO per unit grew to $0.134 from $0.124, improving the trust’s AFFO payout ratio to 97% from 104% a year earlier and bringing its monthly distribution back under full cash flow coverage – a new normal for the de-risked high-yield income play.

Automotive Properties REIT

One of my favourite high-yield passive income plays, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) pays a 6.6% annual yield in monthly instalments as it consolidates a fragmented automotive dealership real estate market across Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of 96 properties, comprising 3.5 million square feet of leasable area, carries an 8.1-year weighted average lease term, locking in years of predictable rental cash flow.

The car dealerships REIT is growing through acquisitions and raising its monthly distributions as cash flows increase. Acquisitions and contractual rent escalators powered third-quarter 2026 rental revenue 19.9% higher year over year, while cash NOI surged 18.6% and AFFO rose 15.8%. With its AFFO payout ratio improving to 80% from 81% a year ago, trustees raised the monthly distribution by 2%, starting with the payout sent out on September 15, 2026.

Investor takeaway

Combining CT REIT’s fortress-like 72.7% payout ratio and dividend hikes, Automotive Properties REIT’s rising distributions and Firm Capital’s 7.5% yield should give long-term income investors a balanced basket of high-yield dividend stocks for passive income, built to pay out reasonably covered and recurring distributions month after month.