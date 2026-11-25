Your GIC Is Maturing: Should You Lock In Again or Give CNR 10 Years to Grow $10,000?

A maturing guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) looks ideal on the surface. The money comes back on a date you knew in advance, and you get to decide exactly when you’ll need it again. That said, the second date is more important than the renewal rate. If this $10,000 will pay a tuition bill in two years, the decision is easy. If it can stay invested for 10 years, a railway offers a different bargain: a small cash payment today and a chance to own a more profitable network by the time you need the money.

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The stock

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) connects ports, farms, factories and customers across North America. The appeal lies partly in what a competitor would have to do to take its place. Buying locomotives is doable, but assembling a competing right-of-way through major cities is another matter.

That advantage earns money when trains run full and on time. The railway can move additional freight over existing track, spreading crew and maintenance costs across more shipments. It also has to maintain the network when orders slow down. This is why a 10-year holding period belongs at the centre of the decision. A reader who might sell next spring could get the maintenance bill well before sharing in the next freight recovery.

Making money

Full-year adjusted earnings were $7.63 per share in 2025. Third-quarter adjusted earnings subsequently reached $2.16, up 18% from a year earlier. At writing the stock costs about 23.5 times the annual figure and yields about 2%. That leaves a real hurdle. Someone relying on today’s interest income would collect less cash initially by switching to the railway.

For example, a five-year GIC comparison showed offers around 4.5% at writing. At that illustrative rate, $10,000 earns $450 in its first year, versus about $201 in dividends from 55 railway shares. The GIC interest can compound if the contract provides for it. Its rate for the second five years will depend on the offer available at renewal. That uncertainty belongs in any serious retirement plan.

Looking ahead

The railway’s 10-year total return compounded at 9.6% a year. Its annualized dividend at writing is $3.66 a share. The difference between the dividend yield and the historical return came largely from owning an appreciating business and reinvesting payments. Repeating that experience would require freight growth, operating improvements or investors willing to pay more for each dollar of earnings.

A prolonged trade slowdown could squeeze volumes just as labour or equipment costs rise. Even profitable railways can experience a lousy year in the market. For money with a genuinely flexible withdrawal date, that trade can be worth making. For spending due on schedule, the GIC’s maturity date does something stock ownership simply can’t replicate.

Bottom line

Renew the portion already spoken for. Give the railway a share of the money you can leave alone through a freight downturn. In this example, the GIC pays roughly twice as much first-year cash, so switching everything in search of income would defeat the purpose. But that said, the case for CNR is owning 10 years of potential earnings growth while your bank keeps the money needed sooner available on time.

INVESTMENT RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT ANNUAL RETURN RATE / 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ONE-YEAR BALANCE 10-YEAR BALANCE GIC — — — $450.00 Varies $10,000.00 $0.00 4.50% $450.00 $10,450.00 $15,529.69 CNR $179.36 55 $3.66 $201.30 Quarterly $9,864.80 $135.20 9.59% $946.03 $10,946.03 $24,784.10

In either case, you don’t have to choose just one option, when both offer substantial benefits.