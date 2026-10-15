Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Right Now
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

Here are five Canadian stocks that could form a well-rounded, diversified portfolio that you can buy on the October dip.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
Key Points
  • Consider adding Canadian stocks like Chartwell and Calian Group to your portfolio during the market dip for diverse growth and income opportunities.
  • Descartes Systems Group and Fortis offer stability and potential upside in the tech and utility sectors with proven performance and reliable dividends.
  • Cenovus Energy's strategic acquisitions position it for growth amidst high oil prices, trading at a discount compared to peers.

The September/October market dip can be a great time to add Canadian stocks you have always wanted in your portfolio. If you are looking for some opportunities, here are five Canadian stocks to contemplate buying right now.

stock chart

Source: Getty Images

A top REIT

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX: CSH.UN) has been drawn down on fears about rising bond rates. As a real estate investment trust, Chartwell holds a fair amount of debt. This Canadian stock is sensitive to interest rates.

Yet, Chartwell has a very substantial growth opportunity in front of it. It is Canada’s largest retirement community provider with properties across the nation. Canada’s population is rapidly aging, and there is a wave of baby boomers hitting retirement.

Limited supply and surging demand mean Chartwell should enjoy years and even decades of rental rate growth. This Canadian stock yields 3.2%. You collect an attractive dividend while this thesis plays out.

A top defence pick

Calian Group (TSX: CGY) is a great bet if you are looking for exposure to defence spending initiatives in Canada. This company provides crucial healthcare, training, cyber, and specialized technologies for defence and private applications.

The company is putting greater emphasis on its defence and satcom expertise. It only has a market cap of $946 million, but it has a backlog of over $1.4 billion projects.

Calian trades for 18 times forward earnings. With a mid-teens growth rate, it looks like a reasonable price for a company with the potential for solid growth in the coming years.

A top Canadian tech stock

Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) is quickly transforming into an AI company, but the market has not yet recognized it. This Canadian stock provides a leading logistics network that is complimented by a suite of essential transport and supply chain software solutions.

The company is turning its vast amounts of data into AI solutions that save customers time and money. Descartes is highly profitable and cash generative. It has a cash-rich balance sheet that it is being deployed into accretive acquisitions.

This stock is down 11% in the past year. However, it has been delivering a consistent recovery from the bottom. It won’t be long until it is hitting new all-time highs again.

A top utility

With U.S. elections coming up, there is bound to be some market volatility. For that I want a stock like Fortis (TSX: FTS) in my portfolio. Fortis is a great Canadian dividend stock. It has 52 years of consecutive dividend growth.

There are not many stocks with a better track record. This high-quality company has a strong balance sheet, crucial assets, and predictable income streams. FTS is a great Canadian stock for high single-digit annual returns for years to come. It yields 3.3% right now.

A top Canadian energy stock

Cenovus Energy (TSX: CVE) is becoming an energy behemoth in Canada. Last year, it acquired MEG Energy, a major oil sands producer in Eastern Alberta. It just announced plans to acquire Athabasca Oil, which is a premium thermal oil producer in the Fort McMurray region.

This places Cenovus with some premium production assets and extremely long reserves. With oil prices expected to remain elevated for some time, both upstream and downstream operations are yielding tonnes of cash.

Cenovus trades at a discount to other integrated peers. That gap should close in the coming years. This Canadian energy stock yields 1.9% with a fast-growing dividend.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group, Descartes Systems Group, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

I’d Rather Own SmartCentres at 98.1% Occupancy Than Chase a Bigger Yield

| Demetris Afxentiou

Before you chase a bigger yield, consider SmartCentres’ 98.1% occupancy, 6.9% yield, and the cash flow supporting its monthly distribution.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stocks for Beginners

Market Sell-offs Are Great News for This Boring TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A market sell-off can increase demand for TMX’s trading services. Its revenue mix and valuation determine whether shareholders benefit.

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

Behind on Retirement in Your 40s? 3 Moves That Can Help

| Demetris Afxentiou

Behind on retirement in your 40s? These three investing moves can help Canadians rebuild momentum through diversification, income, and growth.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

Ottawa’s Defence Spending Boom: This Canadian Tech Stock is Already Cashing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MDA has identifiable government and defence work, but its backlog and profit margins reveal more than the spending headlines.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA Pays 15% Tax on U.S. Dividends: Your RRSP Doesn’t

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An RRSP can avoid withholding on qualifying U.S. dividends, but holding a Canadian-listed ETF changes the tax treatment.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Rate Hikes Are Back on the Table: This Insurer Wins When Rates Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Higher rates could help Sun Life earn more on reinvested assets, but the benefit takes time and brings competing risks.

Read more »

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises
Dividend Stocks

Grocery Inflation Is Back: This Quebec Grocer Keeps Raising Its Dividend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Metro’s dividend keeps growing, but its latest filing shows why higher grocery prices don’t automatically produce stronger earnings.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stocks for Beginners

Is VFV a Good ETF for Canadians?

| Puja Tayal

Maximize your returns with ETF investing. Learn about exposure to market indices without the risks of concentration.

Read more »