Here’s how to build an emergency fund with $50 a week, reach your first $1,000 in 20 weeks, and decide where to keep your savings.

How to Build an Emergency Fund Starting With Just $50 a Week

Long-Term Growth of Your Fund: Consider investing in a high-interest savings ETF, like Global X High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CASH), within a TFSA to earn interest and reinvest to grow your emergency fund over time.

Effective Saving Strategies: Utilize methods such as recurring transfers or direct deposit splits into a separate account, ideally a TFSA, to keep your emergency savings distinct and growing tax-free.

Start Building Your Emergency Fund with Small Goals: Begin by saving smaller amounts, like $1,000, through regular deposits to avoid disrupting your monthly budget.

Everyone needs an emergency fund. Not having one means that something unexpected can throw the entire month’s budget off. Whether it’s a car repair, a plumber visit or replacing a cracked TV screen, the bill always comes due. That’s why it’s important to have and know how to build an emergency fund.

So then, if you don’t have an emergency fund, where should you start?

Saving six months’ worth of expenses can feel like a tall order. A first milestone could be something smaller, like $1,000.

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How to build an emergency fund with $50 a week

Start with a recurring transfer or split your direct deposit. Holding the emergency fund outside of your main chequing account is also important.

But while each of these is important, they all need to work together. A direct deposit to your existing chequing account won’t help if those funds are mixed in with the monthly bills (and likely being spent).

In the same vein, setting up a rule to save $100 every payday won’t move you closer to the goal if you’re constantly tempted to spend that money.

In fact, let’s assume someone gets paid every two weeks and manages to save $100 each payday. After four paydays, that’s $400. After 10 paydays, there’s $1,000 in the emergency fund. Keep it going for 20 paydays, and the balance is $2,000.

And if you were to deposit $50 every week for a full year, that works out to $2,600, ready to cover an expense.

Where to keep your emergency savings

One question that doesn’t get mentioned enough is where to keep those emergency funds. A separate high-interest deposit account at one of the big banks is unlikely to pay anything close to 1% in interest. And even then, that account is likely too close to your existing chequing account and the temptation that represents.

If you have the contribution room, one option is to direct those savings to a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The TFSA allows for contributions and dividends in an account to grow tax-free.

And for those looking to use the account as a holding area for an emergency fund, withdrawals are also tax-free.

The account has an annual contribution limit, and unused contribution room carries over to the following year.

Investors considering a TFSA to house an emergency fund should note that a withdrawal from the account is added back to the contribution room on January 1 of the following year.

Money sitting uninvested in a TFSA doesn’t grow. That’s where Global X High Interest Savings ETF (TSX: CASH) comes into play.

The fund invests in high-interest deposit accounts at Canadian banks and pays monthly distributions. As of the time of writing, CASH pays a yield of approximately 2%. This means that parking $1,000 in CASH could earn about $1.68 each month.

Adding more to that emergency fund over time can eventually lead to the fund growing on its own through reinvested distributions each month.

What to do after you save your first $1,000

Once that $1,000 milestone is reached, that’s where the next goal comes into focus. A $1,000 fund can cover a small car repair or a plumber visit but is unlikely to cover a full month of expenses.

The next step is to add up what you spend on essentials in a month and use that as the next target. If that comes to $2,500, for example, another 30 weeks at $50 a week would take you from $1,000 to $2,500 before distributions.

One drawback of holding CASH in a TFSA is that you still need to sell units and withdraw them. That’s why continuing to make those contributions to the fund over time is important.