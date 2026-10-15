Enbridge vs. Canadian Natural Resources: Where I’d Put My Next $10,000

Let’s compare Enbridge and CNQ to see which offers the better mix of dividend income and growth potential.

Inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty have created challenges for investors by increasing market volatility and raising concerns about interest rates’ future path. In such an environment, quality dividend stocks may help investors generate recurring income while adding resilience to their portfolios. However, dividend payments are not guaranteed, and their sustainability depends on a company’s financial strength, cash flow generation, and capital allocation decisions.

Against this backdrop, Enbridge (TSX: ENB) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) stand out as two established Canadian energy companies with distinct business models and dividend profiles. Let’s compare their financial performance, growth prospects, dividend yields, and valuations to assess which stock may better suit income-seeking investors.

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Enbridge

Enbridge operates more than 200 revenue-generating assets spanning energy infrastructure, utilities, and renewable energy. About 98% of its earnings come from regulated utility operations or long-term take-or-pay contracts, and a significant portion is linked to inflation. This business model limits the company’s direct exposure to commodity-price fluctuations and economic uncertainty, supporting predictable earnings and reliable cash flows across market cycles. Reflecting its operational consistency, Enbridge has met or exceeded its financial guidance for 19 consecutive years.

This resilient performance has translated into attractive long-term shareholder returns, with the company delivering an average annual total shareholder return of 12.1% over the past 20 years. Enbridge has also increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years, demonstrating its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Its current forward dividend yield of about 5.8% further appeals to income-seeking investors.

Meanwhile, growing oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America continue to support demand for Enbridge’s extensive energy infrastructure. Capitalizing on these opportunities, management has identified approximately $50 billion in potential growth investments through the end of the decade, with annual spending expected to reach $10 billion to $11 billion. These investments are expected to support long-term expansion, with management targeting approximately 5% annualized growth in adjusted earnings per share and discounted cash flow per share. Enbridge also plans to return approximately $40 billion to $45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns while pursuing future growth.

Let’s now turn our attention to CNQ.

Canadian Natural Resources

CNQ benefits from an extensive portfolio of large, low-risk, high-value reserves that require relatively modest capital reinvestment. Its focus on operational efficiency and cost management has further strengthened profitability and cash flow generation. These robust cash flows have supported 26 consecutive years of dividend growth at an annualized rate of around 20%. CNQ currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, translating into a forward yield of approximately 3.4%.

The company could also benefit from elevated oil prices amid persistent geopolitical tensions and limited progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations. A favourable commodity-price environment could support revenue and cash flow generation, providing additional financial flexibility. CNQ invested $4.4 billion in capital expenditures during the first half of the year and plans to spend approximately $7.6 billion for the full year to advance its development projects and strengthen production capacity. Management expects average annual production to range between 1.637 million and 1.682 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with the midpoint representing year-over-year growth of approximately 5.7%.

Furthermore, CNQ’s substantial reserves of approximately five billion barrels of oil equivalent and a reserve life of nearly 30 years provide a strong foundation for long-term production and cash flow generation. These resources, combined with its efficient operating model and disciplined investment strategy, position the company to pursue sustainable growth while continuing to reward shareholders.

Investors’ takeaway

Enbridge’s share price has fallen more than 16% from its 52-week high amid regulatory and legal uncertainty around its Line 5 pipeline and concerns about elevated interest rates, given its capital-intensive business model. In contrast, CNQ could offer stronger near-term upside in a favourable commodity-price environment. However, its financial performance remains more sensitive to fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices.

For long-term investors, Enbridge’s predictable cash flows, visible growth opportunities, and attractive dividend yield offer a compelling blend of recurring income and growth potential. Despite near-term challenges, the share price pullback could offer an appealing entry point for investors seeking long-term wealth through dividend income and capital appreciation. Given its resilient business model and income-generating potential, I would favour Enbridge over CNQ for long-term wealth creation.