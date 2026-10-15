What $10,000 a Year in Your RRSP Becomes Over 30 Years

Annual $10,000 RRSP contributions could approach $791,000, but costs, contribution timing, and your tax refund can change the outcome.

Putting $10,000 into a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) once feels useful. Doing it every year for three decades can change what retirement looks like. The surprise is how much the result depends on a few decisions that rarely make exciting market headlines.

Contribution timing, investment costs, reinvested dividends, and the treatment of your tax refund are all important. So is remembering that an RRSP balance is generally money before the withdrawal of tax. A large account statement and a large spending budget aren’t the same number.

For the following calculations, assume $10,000 contributed at each year-end for 30 years, no starting balance, and constant annual returns after investment costs. Dividends are reinvested. These are scenarios, not forecasts or a promise that markets rise smoothly, but even so, provide a strong example.

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Possible outcomes

At a 4% annual return, the account reaches approximately $560,849. At 6%, it becomes $790,582. At 8%, it reaches $1,132,832. In every case, your total contributions are $300,000. The changing result comes from the return assumption, not extra saving.

The 6% scenario contains about $490,582 of growth above your deposits. If contributions arrived at the beginning of each year, every deposit would get an extra year of growth. The ending value would rise to approximately $838,017, nearly $47,435 more.

That doesn’t mean borrowing to contribute early is sensible. It shows why automating affordable deposits throughout the year can help. Regular contributions also reduce the temptation to leave retirement money waiting while you hunt for the perfect buying day.

Give the refund a job

Now suppose a $10,000 deductible contribution saves $3,000 of tax at an illustrative 30% marginal rate. Spending that savings doesn’t reduce the RRSP’s calculated return, but investing it could increase your total retirement assets.

For a clean comparison, invest $3,000 at year-end each year in a separate Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), assuming sufficient room and the same 6% net return. That account reaches about $237,175 after 30 years. Combined balances reach roughly $1,027,756, with different withdrawal-tax treatment in each account.

This assumes each tax saving is available in time for that year’s deposit. Actual refund timing, marginal rates, contribution limits, and available cash can differ. I’d check the RRSP deduction limit on my notice of assessment before putting the plan on autopilot.

Consider BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) could be one equity holding within that plan. Its Canadian and U.S. banking, wealth, and capital-markets businesses offer several earnings sources. Reinvested dividends can purchase additional shares, allowing future payments to compound on a larger holding.

Its latest quarter also shows why the assumed return can’t belong to a single stock. BMO reported third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38, down from $3.14, while adjusted EPS rose to $3.96 from $3.23. A goodwill-related charge helped explain the difference. I’d examine both measures instead of choosing whichever makes the investment look prettier.

Before buying shares, valuation and credit losses still need scrutiny. BMO belongs alongside other sectors and markets, not as the sole engine behind a 30-year forecast. Fees and an excessive purchase price can both make the arithmetic disappoint.

Costs deserve their own sensitivity. Reducing our assumed net return from 6% to 5% leaves approximately $664,388 after 30 years, about $126,194 less. That difference could reflect fees or weaker investment performance, but the arithmetic doesn’t identify its cause. It does show why a one-point annual drag deserves attention. Paying for a useful service can still make sense, but I’d want its value to justify the long-term cost.

Bottom line

The $790,582 scenario is a useful planning benchmark, but it is neither guaranteed nor fully spendable after tax. At 2% inflation, it has purchasing power of roughly $436,457 in today’s dollars before tax withdrawals. I’d focus on contribution consistency, sensible costs, diversification, and investing the tax savings when possible. Those are the parts of the calculation you can influence.