Retiring at 60 creates a temporary income bridge that deserves its own plan before choosing dividend stocks.

CPP timing and the OAS starting age can change the first five years significantly.

Retiring at 60 can buy back five years of mornings that belong entirely to you. Unfortunately, the bills don’t retire alongside you, and some government benefits haven’t even clocked in yet. Before shopping for dividends, it helps to work out exactly which years your savings need to carry.

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Build the bridge first

Service Canada says the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) can start at 60, but taking it then reduces the age-65 pension by 36%. Old Age Security (OAS) can’t start before 65. Those rules make the first five years a separate planning problem, rather than simply an early version of retirement at 70.

Start with spending after tax, including irregular costs such as home repairs and replacing a car. Then subtract reliable after-tax income available at 60. Use personal pension estimates, not the maximum benefit someone else might qualify for.

Suppose a household needs $4,000 monthly and expects $2,500 from a workplace pension and part-time work. That’s an illustrative $1,500 monthly gap, or $18,000 annually. Across five years, it totals $90,000 before inflation, investment returns, and changes in work income.

That bridge calculation belongs near the beginning of retirement planning. Later CPP and OAS could reduce the gap, while leaving work completely could increase it. Build a second budget for 65 onward rather than assuming one income target lasts forever.

Give each dollar a job

Money needed soon can sit in cash or suitable guaranteed investment certificate(GIC) maturities. That reduces the pressure to sell stocks after a market decline. Longer-term savings can pursue growth, helping cover a retirement that might last three decades.

Dividends can contribute, but replacing the entire $18,000 gap at a 4% yield would require $450,000. The yield is an assumption, of course, not a promised return. A planned mix of income and withdrawals may make more sense than stretching for a much higher payout.

Account choice also changes spendable income. Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals are generally taxable, while Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) withdrawals aren’t and don’t reduce federal income-tested benefits. Deposits into a TFSA must fit available room, and withdrawals generally restore room the following calendar year.

FTS

Fortis (TSX: FTS) could serve the longer-term portion. Its regulated electricity and gas utilities earn from infrastructure customers use every day. Approved investment can expand the assets on which regulators allow a return, connecting future earnings to useful physical projects.

Annual adjusted earnings rose to $3.53 per share in 2025. The latest third quarter delivered $0.92, up from $0.87, while the new capital plan supports management’s dividend-growth outlook. That combination offers a reason to expect progress beyond the next payment, without assuming every project will arrive on time.

At writing, Fortis yields about 3.1%. A $10,000 budget illustrates its contribution, using whole shares and excluding fees.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FTS $85.84 116 $2.66 $308.56 Quarterly $9,957.44

The payment averages $25.71 monthly, but arrives quarterly. It can help fund the gap without pretending one modest holding will solve it.

Bottom line

Higher financing costs or unfavourable regulatory decisions could slow Fortis’s growth. Its share price can also fall, so it shouldn’t hold money earmarked for next month’s expenses. A wider mix of Canadian dividend stocks reduces dependence on any one board’s payment decision.

The first purchase at 60 should follow a clear income-gap calculation. Protect the near-term bridge, then give longer-term holdings room to grow. That approach makes retiring early less dependent on finding an enormous yield and more dependent on a plan that can keep paying for your freedom.