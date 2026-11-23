How Many Freehold Royalties Shares Would You Need for $200 a Month?

An investment that picks up a household bill every month has a certain charm. It won’t empty the dishwasher, but covering the internet and a chunk of groceries would still make it a useful member of the household. The catch is making sure the business can afford its contribution when conditions become less comfortable.

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Start with the payment

A monthly dividend makes budgeting convenient. It doesn’t make the payment safer than a quarterly one. The important test is how much cash the company earns compared with what it sends shareholders, especially when that cash depends on commodity prices.

For a $200 monthly target, the annual requirement is $2,400. That money can arrive without selling shares, although the shares themselves can fall in value. A sensible income plan therefore needs both a payout cushion and enough diversification to survive a disappointing year.

Holding eligible investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter their Canadian income tax. The CRA also confirms that TFSA withdrawals don’t affect federal income-tested benefits. Contributions still need to fit your personal room, including any unused room carried forward. With that housekeeping done, the business deserves a closer look.

FRU

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) owns royalty interests in Canadian and U.S. oil and gas properties. Producers do the drilling and operating, while Freehold receives a share of production revenue. That structure limits its direct operating and development spending, which helps leave cash available for dividends.

It doesn’t remove exposure to oil and gas prices. In 2025, funds from operations (FFO), a company cash-generation measure, were $1.43 per share, down from $1.53 despite higher total production. More barrels don’t always mean more money for each shareholder.

The latest quarter was stronger. Third-quarter FFO reached $0.49 per share, with dividends consuming 55% of that cash measure. November’s announced Duvernay expansion adds another potential source of royalties, provided operators develop the acreage profitably. That’s a more useful growth argument than simply admiring the yield.

Put a price on it

At writing, Freehold trades at $17.15 and pays $0.09 monthly, or $1.08 annualized. That gives it an indicated yield of about 6.3%. Dividing the income goal by the payment gives about 2,223 shares.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FRU $17.15 2,223 $1.08 $2,400.84 Monthly $38,124.45

Those shares cost $38,124.45 before fees and would pay $200.07 monthly if the rate continues. The latest November declaration keeps the monthly rate at $0.09. The next payment is due December 15 to shareholders of record November 30, so a new buyer still needs to meet the eligibility date.

Leave room for a rough year

The IEA’s November outlook forecasts an oil surplus in the fourth quarter. That reinforces the main risk of weaker commodity prices reducing royalties and dividend coverage. Operators can also slow drilling, limiting future production. Today’s cash cushion helps, but it isn’t a promise that the dividend will survive every downturn unchanged.

Investors would want this as one holding among several Canadian dividend stocks, rather than the sole source of money for essential bills. Reinvesting some payments while income isn’t needed could build a larger share count without requiring a dividend increase.

Bottom line

Freehold offers a practical route to roughly $200 each month for about $38,000 at writing. A modest position makes sense for investors comfortable with energy cycles. Let improving royalties support the next stage of income growth, while keeping enough other income sources so that oil doesn’t get the final say over your grocery budget.