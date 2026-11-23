Canadian Natural hit its debt goal early and lifted buybacks to $800 million a month. See where CNQ stock could be in 3 years and what risks to watch.

Where Could CNQ Stock Be in 3 Years?

CNQ stock could move lower over the next three years if oil prices normalize.

Despite its outsized returns, CNQ stock offers you a yield of 3.6% in November 2026.

Canadian Natural reached its $13 billion net debt target early, so 100% of free cash flow now goes to shareholders.

Over the last two decades, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) has delivered staggering returns to shareholders. Since November 2026, CNQ stock has returned close to 800% after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. Despite these outsized gains, the Canadian energy stock offers you quite an attractive yield at 3.6%.

Moreover, the oil giant has raised the annual dividend from $0.075 per share in 2006 to $2.50 per share in 2026, which is exceptional for a company in a cyclical sector.

Canadian Natural Resources is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Western Canada, the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea, and Offshore Africa.

It offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), mining bitumen, light and medium crude oil and NGLs, thermal bitumen, primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

The company’s midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt co-generation plant.

Management calls its assets “long life, low decline.” Around 66% of its 2026 liquids target is high-value synthetic crude oil (SCO), light crude, and natural gas liquids, according to CFO Victor Darel. SCO alone averaged a US$6.65 per barrel premium to West Texas Intermediate in the quarter.

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What Canadian Natural’s Q3 earnings say about growth

In Q3, CNQ reported an average production of 1.65 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its adjusted funds flow stood at $5.5 billion or $2.68 per share, which indicates a payout ratio of less than 25%. The energy behemoth can use excess cash flow to lower its balance sheet debt and reinvest in accretive acquisitions.

CNQ ended Q3 with net debt of $12.1 billion, below its $13 billion target. So, the company will allocate 100% of free cash flow towards dividends and buybacks.

Over the last nine months, it returned $6.8 billion to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, while reducing debt by $3.8 billion.

CNQ has raised the dividend for the 26th consecutive year. Moreover, the dividend has risen at a compounded annual growth rate of 20% over this period. If CNQ raises the dividend by 10% annually, it will double within the next seven years, enhancing the yield-at-cost to over 7%.

Higher commodity prices will help CNQ expand adjusted earnings per share from $3.55 in 2025 to $6.91 in 2026. However, as oil prices normalize, earnings could narrow to $4.54 per share in 2029 and $4.84 per share in 2030.

If CNQ stock is priced at 10.5 times forward earnings, which is similar to the current multiple, it could fall by 30% from current levels over the next three years.

Is CNQ stock a buy for Canadian investors now?

CNQ will not double overnight, and Canadian investors should own the dividend stock for its strong balance sheet, sustainable payout ratio, and the possibility of future dividend hikes.

If you expect oil prices to remain elevated, owning CNQ stock at the current multiple makes perfect sense. However, if you forecast prices to decline, wait for the blue-chip energy stock to pull back from current multiples.