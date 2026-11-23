These two Canadian oil stocks could help investors turn a $1,000 investment into long-term growth and dividend income as crude prices remain elevated.

2 Canadian Oil Stocks to Consider With $1,000 as Crude Stays Elevated

Both Canadian oil giants could benefit from elevated crude prices while supporting long-term portfolio growth.

Crude oil prices have seen heightened volatility lately as the U.S.-Iran war and tensions in the Middle East have raised concerns about energy supply. When crude oil prices rise, Canadian energy stocks often emerge as some of the biggest winners on the TSX. But instead of simply chasing stocks that have already rallied, I believe investors should focus on companies that can turn higher oil prices into stronger earnings, growing dividends, and long-term shareholder value.

Even if you have just $1,000 to invest, buying fundamentally strong oil stocks could be a smart way to benefit from elevated crude prices without relying on smaller, riskier producers.

In this article, I’ll highlight two Canadian oil stocks that offer attractive income and long-term growth potential.

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Canadian Natural Resources stock

The first Canadian oil stock I’d consider buying with $1,000 right now is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), especially given its strong production growth and increasing shareholder returns.

This Calgary-based energy giant produces crude oil and natural gas across Western Canada and international markets. After rallying 37% year-to-date, CNQ stock currently trades at $63.74 per share with a market cap of $130 billion. At this price, it offers an attractive 3.5% dividend yield.

Besides benefiting from elevated crude prices, Canadian Natural’s expanding production and improving profitability have supported its recent stock rally. In the third quarter, the company’s adjusted net earnings jumped about 90% year-over-year (YoY) to $3.4 billion, while its adjusted funds flow surged nearly 41%. These impressive gains came despite lower commodity prices compared to the previous quarter and planned maintenance at its Horizon facility.

More importantly, the company’s improving balance sheet is allowing it to reward shareholders more generously. After reducing its net debt to $12.1 billion, Canadian Natural now targets allocating 100% of its free cash flow toward share repurchases.

On November 16, the company announced a $2.5 billion agreement to acquire Advantage Energy, which would add roughly 79,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to its production base.

Given its strong cash generation, expanding asset base, and focus on shareholder returns, CNQ could be a great Canadian oil stock to buy now and hold for years.

Suncor Energy stock

Another Canadian oil stock worth considering with a $1,000 investment is Suncor Energy (TSX: SU), which continues to benefit from the strength of its integrated energy business.

Besides producing crude oil, this Calgary-based company operates refineries and the Petro-Canada retail network. SU stock has climbed 64% year-to-date to currently trade at $99.66 per share, giving it a market cap of $114.7 billion. It also offers a 2.6% dividend yield.

Suncor’s impressive share-price gains reflect its strengthening financial performance, backed by higher oil price realizations, improved refining margins, and growing export sales.

In the September 2026 quarter, the energy giant’s adjusted operating earnings soared about 158% YoY, while its adjusted funds from operations jumped 75% to a record $6.7 billion.

At the same time, Suncor’s quarterly free funds flow more than doubled to $5.2 billion, reflecting strong performance across its oil production and refining businesses.

Moreover, its recent agreement to sell certain non-core offshore assets for $1.2 billion could help it sharpen its operational focus further. With its strong cash flows, significantly lower net debt, and growing shareholder payouts, Suncor could be another attractive Canadian oil stock to consider as crude prices remain elevated.