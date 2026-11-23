Suncor offers more starting income, while Imperial asks shareholders to place more weight on future growth and capital returns.

Suncor vs. Imperial Oil: Which Stock Offers the Better Long-Term Dividend Case?

Both companies benefit from integrated operations but remain exposed to the energy cycle.

Suncor pays more income on an equal investment at the prices reviewed.

An oil stock can shower shareholders with cash when energy markets cooperate. That said, the harder test comes when the shower becomes a dripping tap. For someone building long-term dividend income, the best choice needs both a useful starting payment and a business capable of funding it through less generous conditions.

Beyond oil

Integrated producers own refining operations alongside oil production. That gives them more than one way to earn, although refining doesn’t magically cancel every downturn. Crude prices, product margins, maintenance, and capital spending still determine the cash available for shareholders.

Buybacks also deserve attention. Retiring shares can spread future earnings over fewer owners, potentially making dividend increases easier to fund. However, paying too much for those shares can weaken the benefit. With Canadian dividend stocks, capital discipline belongs beside the advertised yield.

SU

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) combines oil-sands production, refining, and the Petro-Canada network. Its appeal is that improved operating performance can lift cash generation across a large existing asset base, leaving more available after capital spending.

The company generated $6.9 billion of free funds flow in 2025, its measure of adjusted operating cash after capital expenditures. Third-quarter 2026 free funds flow reached $5.2 billion. Those aren’t comparable periods, but the contrast shows how powerful the current operating and commodity environment has become.

Suncor followed that strength with a quarterly dividend increase to $0.66. At $97.26 at writing, the new annualized payment yields about 2.7%. That gives income buyers a larger starting cheque than Imperial, with retained cash and repurchases offering another route to per-share growth.

The IEA’s November 13 outlook forecasts a fourth-quarter oil surplus as Gulf exports recover. That makes today’s exceptional cash generation a poor permanent assumption. Lower crude prices or weaker refining margins could shrink available cash even if operations remain well run.

IMO

Imperial Oil (TSX: IMO) also combines production and refining, including Kearl and Cold Lake. Its long-lived operations and technology investments offer opportunities to improve production economics without constantly replacing a short-lived resource base.

Operating cash flow was $6.71 billion for 2025 and $3.23 billion in the latest third quarter. Again, the quarterly figure isn’t an annual forecast. Recent strength helped fund both dividends and substantial repurchases, while the Strathcona renewable diesel facility adds another source of downstream earnings.

The quarterly dividend is $0.87. At $178.37 at writing, that produces an annualized yield of about 1.00%. Shareholders receive less income per dollar invested, so more of the long-term argument rests on future growth and effective capital allocation.

Imperial’s latest results also show the practical risk. Third-party pipeline disruption affected production, demonstrating that even a strong operator depends on infrastructure outside its own control. Shareholders need patience when cash flows encounter those interruptions.

Compare equal budgets

These are alternative $10,000 purchases, rounded down to whole shares. Fees are excluded and current dividends are assumed to continue.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SU $97.26 102 $2.64 $269.28 Quarterly $9,920.52 IMO $178.37 56 $3.48 $194.88 Quarterly $9,988.72

Suncor produces $74.40 more annual income in this comparison. That’s strong, though small enough that business quality and purchase price should still drive the decision. Furthermore, neither belongs in the cash portion of a retirement plan.

Bottom line

Suncor gets the edge for an investor prioritizing dividend income today, backed by its recent cash generation and larger payment. Imperial remains a credible long-term holding for shareholders comfortable accepting less upfront.

Keep either within a diversified portfolio, allowing future operating improvements and sensible repurchases to build income without making retirement depend on the next oil-price rally.