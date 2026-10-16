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Ottawa Just Put $1 Billion Into Food Security: This Fertilizer Giant Feeds Off It

Ottawa’s food-security fund could support agriculture, but Nutrien’s investment case depends on farm economics and company cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The $1-billion initiative was announced June 11 and targets processing finance.
  • Higher fertilizer prices can also squeeze farmers and weaken demand.
  • Nutrien’s Trinidad decision shows why operating costs matter alongside food demand.

Food security sounds like an obvious investment theme for a fertilizer producer. More reliable food production requires productive farms, and productive farms need nutrients. Yet a government fund for processing facilities doesn’t automatically increase fertilizer purchases or send money to a listed supplier.

Ottawa’s National Food Security Strategy, announced June 11, includes a $1-billion Agri-food Project Finance Fund through Farm Credit Canada. Its stated purpose is seed capital financing to expand food processing capacity.

Yet the announcement is a financing initiative, not proof that $1 billion has already been spent. That distinction helps investors follow the actual route to earnings. Processing investment might support farm demand and supply-chain resilience over time. Whether it improves one company’s profits depends on crop economics, production volumes, pricing, costs, and competitive capacity.

Agricultural harvesting at the last light of day, aerial view.

Source: Getty Images

Consider NTR

Nutrien (TSX: NTR) is a useful stock to examine because its business combines fertilizer production with agricultural retail. Canadian potash offers a production connection, while the retail business sells products and services directly into farmers’ operating decisions.

As Prime Minister Mark Carney stated at the Canada Investment Summit, “a country that cannot feed, fuel, or defend itself is not truly sovereign.”

I’d therefore ask whether funded projects lead to additional crop demand, better farmer returns, or improved market access. A new processor could draw on existing production without adding cultivated acreage. It could also improve efficiency without increasing fertilizer use. The direction of benefit isn’t automatic.

For example

Consider a hypothetical farm where fertilizer costs $150 per acre and the crop generates $600 of revenue. Nutrients consume 25% of crop revenue before the farm pays its other costs. If fertilizer prices rise 20% while crop revenue stays unchanged, that share increases to 30%.

The extra $30 per acre helps the supplier’s potential revenue but squeezes the farmer’s budget. Farmers may adjust application, products, or acreage in response. That’s why higher fertilizer prices can eventually weaken demand, even when the long-term food-security need remains strong.

Before buying Nutrien shares, I’d connect realized prices and volumes to unit costs and retail margins. A global supplier’s earnings won’t be explained well simply by one Canadian spending announcement.

Earnings evidence

Nutrien reported second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$2.4 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.61. Its first-half retail adjusted EBITDA was US$1.2 billion, with proprietary-product margins contributing to improvement. The business has earnings drivers beyond one potash-price headline.

Its August declaration maintained a US$0.55 quarterly dividend. That’s about 21% of second-quarter adjusted EPS, but the quarter captures an important seasonal period. I’d assess annual cash coverage instead of treating that seasonal payout ratio as a permanent cushion for dividend income.

What’s more, Nutrien announced an indefinite shutdown on Oct. 5 of its Trinidad location after natural-gas constraints and uncertainty. It said 2026 nitrogen sales-volume guidance was unaffected because the outlook already assumed no Trinidad production. Closing capacity can protect economics without reducing the stated forecast.

Considerations

For valuation, I’d compare the share price with midcycle earnings and cash flow, not simply annualize a strong fertilizer quarter. New potash supply, gas costs, crop prices, trade barriers, and weather can all change margins. The fund doesn’t remove those risks.

Currency requires another check for Canadian income investors. Nutrien reports these earnings and declares its dividend in U.S. dollars, while its Toronto-listed shares trade in Canadian dollars. The Canadian-dollar payment can change even when the U.S.-dollar declaration stays flat. I’d keep the dividend and earnings in U.S. dollars for payout coverage, then separately calculate Canadian-dollar income using the relevant exchange rate. Mixing currencies can create a dividend cushion that isn’t real.

Bottom line

Nutrien offers a genuine food-production investment, but I’d buy for its production costs, retail economics, capital discipline, and valuation. Ottawa’s fund could support the wider agricultural system over time. Evidence of better farmer economics and durable company cash flow would make that policy connection much more valuable to shareholders.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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