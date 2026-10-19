MDA Space’s significant backlog provides good visibility into future revenue. Its diversified operations positions it well for solid growth.

I’d Buy MDA Space for its Backlog (But Only After Checking its Cash Burn)

Heavy capital spending and working capital needs drove free cash flow to negative $178 million in the first half of 2026, though cash burn is expected to ease.

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a compelling TSX stock to gain exposure to the rapidly expanding space industry. As demand for space-based technology continues to rise, MDA Space is well positioned to deliver solid growth and returns. Its substantial backlog further strengthens the investment case. However, investors should not overlook its cash burn.

Despite cash-burn concerns, MDA Space’s significant backlog provides good visibility into future revenue. The company also serves both civilian and defence markets, giving it multiple avenues for growth. While the space-technology company’s free cash flow may remain under pressure in the near term as it invests in the business, strong growth, a large backlog, and expanding opportunities could improve cash generation over time. Let’s take a closer look.

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MDA Space’s backlog and opportunity pipeline remain solid

MDA Space’s operations span Satellite Systems, Robotics & Space Operations, and Geointelligence. This diversified business model gives the company exposure to several growing segments of the global space industry. Its strong order backlog and large pipeline of growth opportunities support its long-term growth outlook.

MDA Space delivered solid results in the first half of 2026, with growth across its business segments. Its order book also continued to strengthen, highlighting strong demand for its products and services.

By the end of the second quarter, MDA Space’s backlog reached about $4 billion, up about $300 million from the previous quarter. It secured more than $800 million in net bookings during Q2, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 times.

Momentum continued after the quarter ended, as MDA Space added additional work worth about $400 million. Including this contract, MDA Space’s backlog would have stood at roughly $4.4 billion on a pro forma basis, providing greater visibility into future revenue.

Another encouraging sign is MDA Space’s estimated $40 billion opportunity pipeline. Converting these opportunities into signed contracts could support further backlog growth. Several of these orders involve government and defence customers across different regions, with some customers expanding existing projects or awarding follow-on contracts.

MDA’s cash burn expected to ease

MDA Space’s cash outflows are likely to remain elevated in 2026, although the pace of spending is expected to slow in the second half of the year. The company’s substantial investment in capital projects has weighed on cash flow, while working-capital fluctuations on major contracts have added pressure.

During the first half of 2026, MDA Space spent $145 million on capital expenditures, up from $98 million in the same period last year. At the same time, operating cash flow swung to $33 million, down from $320 million in the first half of 2025. Management attributed much of the decline to normal working capital movements associated with large customer programs.

MDA Space reported negative free cash flow of $178 million in the first half of 2026, down from $222 million in the first half of 2025.

Looking ahead, MDA projects free cash flow to remain around breakeven or turn negative for the full year. However, the company expects capital requirements for some of its larger projects to moderate in the second half of 2026.

The bottom line

MDA Space is a compelling long-term investment, supported by a substantial order backlog, strong contract momentum, and significant growth opportunities. With a $4.4 billion pro forma backlog and a potential $40 billion opportunity pipeline, the company is well positioned to benefit from rising global demand for space and defence technologies.

In addition, MDA Space’s recent acquisitions add profitable operations to its portfolio, supporting EBITDA margins as the company scales.

However, investors should watch for near-term cash flow pressures. Funding expansion initiatives and delivering large projects can require significant upfront investment, weighing on short-term cash generation.

In short, while cash burn remains a key risk to monitor, I believe MDA Space stock is a buy due to its solid growth prospects, especially for investors willing to tolerate near-term execution and cash flow risks.