Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Retirement » The Last 10 Years Before Retirement: What Canadians Should Focus On
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Last 10 Years Before Retirement: What Canadians Should Focus On

Here are some key considerations on how to manage your investment portfolio now for a financially healthy Canadian retirement later.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
Key Points
  • In the years leading up to retirement, investors should rebalance portfolios toward capital preservation and income
  • Within the equity portion, shift from high-risk growth stocks to safe dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS), which has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years.
  • Maintain sector diversification across utilities, financials, energy, and consumer staples to spread risk.

The years leading up to retirement require a change in investment strategy. During these years, the focus of retirement planning should be on positioning one’s portfolio for capital preservation and income. It’s not the time for taking too much risk, as these are the years to put an income-producing strategy into place – one that will take over as your primary source of income as your employment income ends.

Here are some key considerations on how to manage your investment portfolio now for a financially healthy Canadian retirement later.

Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Retirement: Stocks vs bonds

During this time period, a rebalancing of your portfolio of retirement investments should focus on including more bonds, or fixed income, to your mix. These investments carry lower risk but also lower upside, and that’s fine, as the focus in these years needs to be preservation of capital and reliable income.

A blend of secure corporate and government bonds that pay more than the inflation rate, with staggered maturities, ensures a steady and reliable stream of interest income in one’s retirement years.

Growth vs income in your retirement stock portfolio

Let’s move on to the equity, or stock, portion of your retirement planning. For this portion of your portfolio, the key is to shift your focus once again. An adjustment in the weighting of income-producing stocks in one’s portfolio is essential to build up that retirement income. Simply put, in the years leading up to retirement, the focus should be on accumulating dividends. Shifting your portfolio away from the higher-risk growth stocks in favour of safe and secure dividend stocks can make this happen.

Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS) is a strong example of a Canadian dividend stock that can support an investor in retirement. In fact, Fortis’ dividend has been one of the best examples of a retirement stock, as retirees have been able to count on its reliability for over 50 years. Furthermore, Fortis has increased its annual dividend every year for the last 52 years. Looking ahead, Fortis expects to grow its dividend by 4% to 6% until the year 2030.

Growth stocks still have their value for those nearing retirement, but stick to blue chip companies with strong competitive advantages and balance sheets. Also, limiting the weighting of these stocks will limit your risk and better preserve your retirement capital.

Sector diversification

Maintaining exposure to a diversified range of sectors within your retirement portfolio also helps spread out and lower one’s risk. Remember, one of the primary goals in your retirement planning should be reducing investment risk and preserving capital.

Diversification allows your portfolio the greatest chance of success in all markets, as when one sector is struggling, a different one may be thriving. For example, along with utility stock Fortis, one might also include stocks from sectors such as financial services, energy, and consumer staples. This provides a well-rounded, safety-focused exposure profile.

Within the banking sector, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is a top dividend stock for your retirement plan. Its current dividend yield is only 2.6%, but it has a strong dividend growth track record as well as a history of resilience.

The bottom line

Canadian retirement planning is something that includes considering taxes, inflation, and expenses, as well as pension plans and investments. For a financially happy retirement, income and capital preservation are the goals to strive for.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Mortgage Rates Are Rising: The Bank of Canada Hasn’t Moved

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fixed mortgage rates can rise without a central-bank move, adding real monthly costs while also testing lenders' funding and credit…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Hydro One Wants to Spend $37 Billion: What It Means for Its Dividend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One's proposed $37-billion plan could support dividend growth, with approval, financing, and completed assets determining the result.

Read more »

Metals
Energy Stocks

What Happens Next After Ottawa’s Deadline for Stelco

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stelco's owner has defended its layoffs, but Ottawa's deadline doesn't automatically settle the jobs dispute or the investment case.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Canada Lost 68,000 Jobs in September: The October 28 Rate Call Just Got Harder

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

September's job losses complicate the rate decision, while Scotiabank shows why borrowers' relief and bank earnings aren't the same thing.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Diesel Is Running Short Worldwide: The Canadian Refiner Cashing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor's refining margins show how tight fuel supplies can support cash, while a modest dividend yield keeps expectations realistic.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Stocks for Beginners

Maxed Out Your TFSA? The Account Where Canadian Dividends Are Taxed Less

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A taxable account gives eligible Canadian dividends a tax credit, but the gross-up can affect retirement benefits.

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Retirement

How Much Should You Have Saved for Retirement by 40?

| Sneha Nahata

For investors looking to allocate a portion of their savings to stocks, consider companies with solid fundamentals and strong prospects.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Buying Your First Home? The $8,000 FHSA Deduction Most Renters Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An eligible renter's $8,000 FHSA contribution can save $2,400 at a 30% tax rate, with the purchase date guiding investments.

Read more »