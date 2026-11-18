A $40,000 portfolio can help with recurring bills even if you leave every share in the account. Here’s what three different businesses could contribute.

A $40,000 portfolio could pay about $93 a month on average without selling shares. The deposits won’t arrive monthly in this example. All three companies pay quarterly, so I’d start by matching the money coming in to the bills going out.

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What the income can cover

A 3% yield would put the income near $1,200 a year. At 4%, it would be $1,600. I’d take the extra $400 only if I was comfortable with the companies paying it. The mix below comes in a little under 3%, with each company earning its dividend from a different business.

A dividend is cash the company pays shareholders. Taking it in cash means I can keep my share count intact. The shares can still lose value, and the board can cut the payment. I’d use dividends to make the household budget more flexible rather than count on an unchanging transfer. I’d also check how much of each business I already own indirectly. A broad Canadian fund may already hold financials and energy in sizeable amounts. Buying three tickers gives the new money several jobs, though the rest of the account decides how much diversification I’ve gained.

I’d look for businesses that earn their cheques from different customers. Three stocks can show the idea, though I’d own more than three across the rest of my investments. It’s easier to stick with a plan when a single bad quarter doesn’t put a whole bill in jeopardy.

Where the dividends come from

Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO) earns money from insurance, retirement and wealth services. It reported $1.48 per share in third-quarter base earnings, an adjusted measure. The $0.67 quarterly dividend takes about 45% of that figure. I like the room that leaves for obligations and investment when markets offer less help.

AltaGas (TSX: ALA) earns from regulated utilities and energy infrastructure. It raised the quarterly dividend to $0.334 earlier this year. The utility side gives it recurring earnings, while export and other infrastructure operations offer a different source of growth. I’d watch how much borrowing those projects require.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) gives the portfolio a different source of income. Its third-quarter adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation rose about 15%. I care about that because a food maker can sell more and still have little left over if ingredients and labour get more expensive.

Turning quarterly cheques into monthly cash

Here’s how three roughly equal purchases would look at recent closes. Each budget is rounded down to whole shares. The table annualizes the latest quarterly payments, assumes they continue, and excludes fees.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GWO $94.42 141 $2.68 $377.88 Quarterly $13,313.22 ALA $54.72 243 $1.336 $324.65 Quarterly $13,296.96 MFI $27.14 491 $0.84 $412.44 Quarterly $13,325.74 TOTAL — 875 — $1,114.97 Quarterly $39,935.92

That’s about $1,115 a year, or $93 a month on average. I’d let the quarterly payments accumulate in cash and set a transfer a little below that average. For example, if I set aside three months of transfers before starting, I could keep the same schedule even when the dividends arrive in a clump.

I’d top up that buffer in months when several payments arrive. The payment dates give me another way to plan. I’d write the expected quarterly amounts and deposit dates on one line of the budget and the monthly transfers on another. A calendar can keep me from treating a seasonal stretch with fewer dividends as a change in the health of the businesses.

The risks here range from insurance claims to debt costs and food margins. Holding these Canadian dividend stocks across different industries helps spread them. If the account is still growing, I’d use some of the dividends for compound growth rather than promising every dollar to a bill.

Bottom line

I’d use the first year’s income to offset one recurring expense. If the dividends rise, I can raise my monthly transfer or put the extra cash back into the portfolio.