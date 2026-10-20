Can Aritzia Stock Stay This Hot?

With continued geographic expansion, digital investment, and strong customer demand supporting its growth trajectory, Aritzia can sustain its upward momentum, making it an attractive long-term investment.

With strategic plans to expand its U.S. boutiques, enhance its digital platform, and increase brand awareness, Aritzia is poised for sustained growth; its attractive valuation and raised fiscal 2027 guidance suggest continued upward momentum, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

Aritzia delivered a robust Q2 performance, with a 44.1% revenue increase and impressive margin expansion, driven by strong demand, digital initiatives, and new boutique contributions, resulting in a significant rise in net income and cash generation, reinforcing its financial flexibility.

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) is a Canadian women’s fashion house and premium apparel retailer with 146 boutiques across North America and a strong digital presence. Earlier this month, the company delivered an impressive second-quarter performance, surpassing analysts’ expectations for both revenue and earnings. Building on this strong performance, management raised its fiscal 2027 guidance, boosting investor confidence and driving the stock higher. Shares have gained more than 23% since the earnings announcement. Despite this strong rally, the stock remains about 14% below its June peak, potentially offering investors a chance to participate in the company’s continued growth.

Let’s examine Aritzia’s second-quarter results, growth prospects, and valuation to assess whether the stock presents an attractive buying opportunity.

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Aritzia’s second-quarter performance

Aritzia delivered robust second-quarter results, with revenue increasing 44.1% year over year to $1.17 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Comparable sales surged 34.5%, supported by strong demand across its product offerings, digital initiatives, strategic marketing investments, and contributions from new and repositioned boutiques. All sales channels and geographic markets recorded double-digit growth. The United States and Canadian revenue increased 60.3% and 19.8%, respectively, driven by comparable sales growth across digital and retail channels and the company’s ongoing real estate expansion.

Gross profit jumped 87.7% to $667.4 million, including $97.4 million in tariff refunds. Excluding these refunds, the adjusted gross margin reached 48.7%, expanding 490 basis points from the year-ago quarter. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 38.5%. However, SG&A as a percentage of revenue improved from 30.8% to 29.5%, reflecting operating leverage.

Strong revenue growth and tariff refunds drove net income up 204.2% to $201.7 million, or 17.2% of revenue. Adjusted net income reached $156 million, or $1.31 per share, up 122% year over year and above analysts’ expectations of $1.05. Adjusted EBITDA also nearly doubled, climbing 99.7% to $246.2 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 580 basis points to 21%.

Aritzia’s strong operating performance translated into healthy cash generation, with net cash from operating activities reaching $303.2 million. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $56.2 million to $528.1 million. The company also has access to a $300 million revolving credit facility and a US$10 million revolving line of credit, providing additional financial flexibility to fund expansion plans and other growth initiatives.

With strong sales momentum, improving margins, and a solid liquidity position, Aritzia appears well-positioned to pursue its growth strategy. Let’s examine its growth prospects.

Aritzia’s growth prospects

After a strong second quarter, Aritzia’s management raised its fiscal 2027 guidance, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. The retailer plans to open 12–13 new boutiques during the fiscal year, including 11–12 in the United States, while repositioning another four to five locations across the United States and Canada. Management expects revenue to rise 29%–32% in fiscal 2027, with adjusted EBITDA margin projected to improve from 17.8% to about 20%.

Beyond the near-term outlook, Aritzia’s long-term growth prospects remain promising, supported by resilient customer demand, geographic expansion, and its integrated omnichannel shopping experience. The company’s growth strategy centres on three key pillars: geographic expansion, digital growth, and brand awareness.

With just 79 boutiques in the United States, Aritzia has considerable room to expand its physical presence. The company estimates the U.S. market can support about 180 boutiques, offering substantial room for future expansion. New store openings and repositioned locations could further strengthen its brand presence, attract new customers, and support sustained sales growth.

Meanwhile, Aritzia continues to enhance its digital platform by streamlining the shopping experience, improving conversion rates, and strengthening integration between its online and physical stores. Strategic digital marketing investments, personalized customer engagement, and loyalty initiatives are also helping the company build brand awareness and deepen customer relationships.

Overall, Aritzia’s expanding U.S. footprint, continued digital investments, and strong customer demand position it well to sustain long-term growth.

Can the uptrend continue

Despite its recent rally, Aritzia still trades at a relatively attractive valuation. Its next-12-month price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples stand at 3.2 and 26.3, respectively, which appear reasonable given its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With continued geographic expansion, digital investments, and strong customer demand supporting its growth trajectory, I believe Aritzia can sustain its upward momentum, making it an attractive long-term investment.