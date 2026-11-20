A $5,000 TFSA won’t replace a paycheque. It can start buying small pieces of the income you want later.

I’d put part of the account in a dividend stock and use the rest to spread the risk.

Adding $150 a month could build the balance to about $17,114 in five years at an assumed 6% annual return.

The first dividend in a new account can be small enough to mistake for interest on a bank balance. I’d still pay close attention. It means the money you saved has earned something you can spend or put straight back to work. With $5,000 to start, I’d choose the second option.

Source: Getty Images

What the account can do

A $5,000 portfolio yielding 3% could produce $150 a year. That’s about $12.50 a month on average. The amount is small enough that reinvesting can be easier than making it part of the grocery budget. That said, it’s the next few years of deposits that can do more of the heavy lifting.

Before putting money inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d check my available room. Unused room carries forward, and withdrawals generally restore room the following calendar year. Canadian tax generally doesn’t apply to growth or withdrawals. Money I’ll need soon can stay in cash or another lower-risk holding.

I’d make the first deposit automatic and give myself time to decide where each purchase goes. A couple of hundred dollars spread over too many trades can leave little invested after fees. Waiting for a larger cash balance can make sense if the account charges for purchases.

I’d avoid buying a handful of stocks that all depend on the same thing. I could start with a diversified fund and put a portion into a business I can follow. The full-budget calculation below shows the income in dollars so I can scale it to a smaller purchase.

The first cheque

ATCO (TSX: ACO.X) has interests in energy infrastructure and other businesses, including structures. Its utility exposure comes in part through Canadian Utilities. I’d count that link if I already owned the utility directly. The purpose of the first purchase is to start earning income while giving myself room to add other sources later.

ATCO reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share for the third quarter, up from $0.92. Its $0.5196 quarterly dividend works out to about $2.08 annualized. I’d watch whether the company can keep earning enough to raise the payment after funding its investments and paying interest.

At $86.78 at writing, $5,000 buys 57 shares for $4,946.46. At the current dividend, the holding would pay about $118.47 annually. If I put only $1,000 into it, I could buy 11 shares and start with about $22.86 a year.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ACO.X $86.78 57 $2.08 $118.47 Quarterly $4,946.46

Put to work

Here’s what adding $150 at each month-end for five years could do to the $5,000 starting balance. The assumed total returns include reinvested dividends. The future income uses a 3% portfolio yield, separate from the return during the saving years.

ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN ASSUMED BALANCE AFTER FIVE YEARS ANNUAL INCOME AT 3% 4% $16,010 $480 6% $17,114 $513

I’d set an affordable transfer and make a few purchases through the year. If a dividend is too small to buy a share by itself, I’d combine it with the next deposit. Reinvesting dividends the account earns generally doesn’t use room. Depositing new cash does. The amount in the table also helps me choose a spending goal later.

If I’m earning about $500 a year and still working, I can give it another year to grow. If I start spending some, I’ll know what part of the next purchase has to come from my paycheque again. I’d give myself permission to spend a little of it eventually. That’s what the account was built for.

Utilities can face higher financing costs and regulatory delays, and the shares can fall. I’d use new money to buy a wider mix of Canadian dividend stocks rather than let the first one become the whole plan.

Bottom line

I’d give the first $5,000 a job I can stick with. A small cheque I reinvest today can buy a piece of the income I’ll want to spend a few years from now.