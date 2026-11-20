Fortis offers regulated, predictable dividend growth (but is pricey near highs), while Loblaw is also near highs yet could keep benefiting from defensive grocery demand, new stores, and efficiency gains like AI in distribution.

If you want “safer” long-term returns than GICs without giving up growth potential, defensive dividend stocks can act as steadier, bond-like holdings during volatile markets.

There are no 100% “safe” stocks out there. For that kind of guarantee on your principal, perhaps GICs or HISAs are a better way to go. Of course, you’ll get far lower returns on your investment, and it might not be worth the while if you’ve got an investment horizon that’s beyond five years. Sure, GIC rates might be stellar for a five-year term.

But if you’re going to lock in a big chunk of funds over such a lengthy timeframe, you may as well place a bet on some of the “safety” stocks out there. While they might not be “safe” in that you won’t lose money in a correction, I do view them as relative safety plays that could do quite well in the face of a broader bear market. Indeed, defensive dividend stocks stand out as intriguing bond proxy-like plays for investors looking to get the right risk/reward.

In this piece, we’ll check out two relative safety plays that might be worth buying with an extra $7,000. Whether we’re talking about your 2026 TFSA contribution or something else, consider the following pair worthy of your watchlist as we move past the midpoint of November.

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Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) should be a go-to when one’s thinking about rotating into defensive dividends. The highly regulated utility stock has been steadily moving higher on its own this year.

With a high degree of relative certainty into the near future and a capital plan that paves the way for high single-digit annual growth as well as mid-single-digit dividend growth, you’re pretty much getting a dividend growth play that has a good shot at outdoing GICs over the long haul when it comes to total returns (remember that’s dividends plus capital gains).

While Fortis might be a boring play, I do think that longer-term tailwinds make the name a tad more exciting, especially when you consider the grid modernization opportunity on both sides of the border.

At just north of $85 per share, though, the shares are coming in hot, at around all-time highs, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple that’s above 24 times, which is on the higher end of the historical range.

With a recent Q3 beat and a raise (of the dividend) in the books, perhaps it makes sense to keep buying, even as investors look to become more willing to pay a premium for relative safety. Indeed, relative safety comes at a premium this November, but given the market volatility spike, I’d say that it’s worth it, especially if your portfolio is light on defensives.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX: L) is a super-low-beta (0.32) stock that’s also close to all-time highs after a recent breakout. The stock trades at a rich 31.5 times trailing P/E, but when you consider the new stores planned as well as the incorporation of AI technology at distribution centres, it becomes more apparent that sales and margins could be headed even higher from here.

Of course, grocery affordability is a major concern for the nation. And with the ability to pass better deals back to consumers via discount banners (think No Frills), my guess is that Loblaw stock could win again as food inflation looks to get worse, as higher energy prices linger while the Bank of Canada looks to take its time with rate hikes. Even Galen Weston worries that food inflation could make a bigger comeback.