These TSX stocks offer high yields of over 5.5%, have sustainbale payouts, and are well-positioned to keep paying their dividends.

Both of these high-yield dividend stocks offer attractive income potential, with resilient business models and sustainable payouts that support long-term dividend payments.

Enbridge provides a 5.9% yield, backed by diversified energy infrastructure, stable cash flows, and over 70 years of dividend payments.

Dividend-paying TSX stocks with high yields can be a compelling option to enhance your portfolio’s income potential. However, because dividends aren’t guaranteed, chasing only high yields can be risky. Further, an exceptionally high yield can sometimes result from a sharp decline in the share price, signalling weakening business fundamentals and increased uncertainty surrounding future dividend payments.

Thus, one should look for high-yield stocks with reliable payouts. Focus on TSX stocks with a resilient business model, the ability to grow earnings and cash flow, and a strong track record of rewarding shareholders.

With this background, here are two top TSX dividend stocks with high yields worth considering now.

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High-yield TSX stock #1: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is a reliable high-yield stock worth considering now. Its ability to maintain distributions across all economic conditions, supported by a portfolio of strategically located properties and healthy leasing spreads, strengthens its investment appeal. Furthermore, the REIT’s 6.7% dividend yield offers an attractive income opportunity.

SmartCentres has diversified its asset base across retail, residential, self-storage, office, and industrial segments. Its retail centers benefit from established locations and a tenant base that includes leading national retailers. This positioning helps support occupancy levels, reduce income volatility, and provide relatively predictable rental cash flows.

The REIT’s Q3 operating performance shows the resilience of its portfolio. Occupancy increased to 98.2%, while SmartCentres renewed 89% of leases scheduled to expire in 2026. Leasing activity also remained favourable, with renewed leases generating average rental rate increases of 11.8%, excluding anchor tenants, and 6.8% when anchor tenants were included. These positive leasing spreads indicate continued demand for its properties and provide opportunities to enhance rental income as existing leases roll over.

Sustained occupancy and positive rental spreads drive its net operating income (NOI) growth, supporting its monthly distributions.

Looking ahead, its solid development pipeline, ongoing strength in its retail properties, and substantial underutilized land bank augur well for growth and support its dividend distributions.

High-yield TSX stock #2: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is another top dividend stock offering a high and sustainable yield. It operates a diversified energy infrastructure business, with operations spanning liquids pipelines, natural gas transportation, gas utilities, and renewable energy. Its diverse business mix drives stable cash flow to support its dividend payments.

Further, most of its earnings come from regulated and contracted assets, including take-or-pay agreements. This means its earnings are less exposed to commodity price fluctuations, allowing the company to generate consistent distributable cash flow (DCF).

Thanks to its diversified operations and resilient cash flow, Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 70 years and has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. It has returned approximately $39 billion to shareholders through dividends over the past five years and plans to distribute another $40–$45 billion over the next five years.

Looking ahead, Enbridge expects adjusted EBITDA, DCF per share, and EPS to grow by an average of 5% annually over the medium term. This positions it well to keep growing its dividends. Further, its payout ratio is sustainable in the long term.

With a diversified business, predictable cash flows, and a long history of dividend growth, Enbridge is a reliable income stock. Moreover, it currently offers a 5.9% yield.