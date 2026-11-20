Colliers still earns from real estate, but engineering now gives investors a second business to follow.

The name on a property listing doesn’t tell you who helps design the site or work out how to get a project built. Sometimes the same company earns from both. That’s a good reason to look beyond the familiar sign when you’re deciding what a stock is worth.

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The work behind the building

Brokerage fees can depend on deals closing. Engineering firms can get paid earlier, when customers need designs, permits or advice on how a project might work. Both can feel a slowdown, just perhaps at different times and for different reasons.

An engineer can earn from a road, a utility upgrade or an industrial site, as well as a commercial building. That gives the business more customers to pursue when property deals slow. I’d still watch how projects are funded. A plan on paper doesn’t pay anyone until a client hires the team and the work starts.

I’d look at which part of the business earns the next dollar. Adding engineers to serve customers already on the books can have a different payoff from adding another brokerage office. I can keep an eye on the two businesses separately even though they report under the same name.

I’d also separate growth from acquisitions from growth in the operations already owned. Buying another engineering firm adds sales immediately. Hiring the right people and bringing in more work can tell me whether the combined firm is stronger after the purchase.

CIGI

Colliers International Group (TSX: CIGI) operates commercial real estate services, engineering and investment management businesses. It can earn a fee on a property transaction and collect revenue from designing or advising on projects. The growing engineering business changes what I’m buying when I buy the stock.

Engineering led growth across its segments in the third quarter, with acquisitions and internal growth both contributing. Management raised its engineering revenue and net revenue growth outlook from at least 25% to at least 30%. The change is encouraging, especially if customers keep hiring the firm after the acquired teams are integrated.

Engineering represented about 48% of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) across the segments in the 12 months through the third quarter, according to its investor materials. I’d follow the cash after paying people and collecting from customers. That’s a better check on what the larger business can do for shareholders.

Considerations

At $130.95 at writing, an illustrative multiple of 20 times annual earnings requires about $6.55 in earnings per share. I’d compare that with sustainable full-year earnings in the same currency, since Colliers reports in U.S. dollars. I’d also check what acquisition adjustments and financing costs are left out of the headline figure.

I’d want the next reports to show that engineering can keep growing without needing to make another big purchase every year. One sign would be revenue growth from existing teams alongside cash collection keeping up. A growing pile of unpaid invoices would give me less reason to pay more for reported growth.

I’d also follow debt alongside cash. An acquisition can improve the business and take years to pay for itself. If interest costs rise faster than profit from the new operations, the company may have less to show for the bigger footprint.

Paying too much for acquisitions is a risk, as is losing experienced staff after a deal. If I buy inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d size it alongside other Canadian stocks and give the combined business time to prove itself.

Bottom line

I’d follow Colliers for the engineering business that now does a large share of the work. The price gets more interesting when I can see that work turning into growing cash per share.