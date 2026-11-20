In this article I explore one REIT that could generate upwards of $350 per month in a TFSA with a relatively modest amount of money invested.

Having an ample amount of tax-free income in a TFSA every month is a worthy goal. The TFSA shelters all of your capital gains and dividends from taxation. While dividends paid in taxable accounts do have a generous tax credit applied to them, that credit doesn’t usually reduce taxes to zero. Holding stocks in a TFSA does. So, if your goal is monthly tax-free income, then pursuing that goal with a TFSA is wise.

Having said that, the “monthly income” part of the equation is harder than it appears. The vast majority of Canadian dividend stocks pay quarterly. Their payout schedules vary, so a highly diversified portfolio of such stocks would probably give you a little dividend income every month. However, the actual amount of income would vary. If you’re looking for a specific amount of income every month – let’s say, $350 worth – you might want to look into specific stocks or funds that pay monthly. In this article, I’ll explore how I’d build a $350 per month income stream in my TFSA.

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REITs

If I wanted to earn $350 per month in passive income in a TFSA, real estate investment trusts REITs are the asset class I’d do it with. REITs are publicly traded real estate portfolios. They trade on the stock market just like any other stock. They often have high yields and frequently pay their dividends monthly. They are currently massively out of favour, meaning they may be oversold and a good opportunity right now.

REIT sectors

If you’re looking for specific REIT sectors to invest in, industrial REITs may be desirable right now. Canadian residential real estate is currently facing pressure from years of house prices and rent rising faster than incomes. Industrial real estate might be a different story. Industrial REITs lease space to manufacturers, e-commerce distributors and shipping companies. Their client base stands to benefit from the AI buildout that is happening in Canada right now. Their tenants generally don’t face elevated default risk like many residential borrowers do. And the niche these REITs occupy is very resilient.

A specific REIT to look into

One specific REIT that matches the description above is Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN). It’s an industrial REIT that leases space to companies. While it’s not in the data centre business, it stands to benefit from Canada’s multi-billion-dollar data centre buildout by leasing to companies that supply data centres. It also has a natural position from which to enter the data centre space if it chooses to. This REIT has much future potential, yet it trades at a mere 16.3 times adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). It has some potential.

Now for the part you’re likely most interested in:

Granite REIT’s dividend potential.

Granite REIT has a 4.1% dividend yield at today’s price. This means if you invest $103,190 in it – an amount that can fit in many Canadians’ TFSAs – you get roughly $350 per month in dividends. Here’s a table showing how that works:

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Granite REIT $87.15 1,184 $0.2958 per month ($3.55 per year) $353 per month ($4,236 per year) Monthly

Just a quick note: the numbers above are accurate as of this article’s publication date, but they will be different when the company’s stock split goes into effect on November 24.

The bottom line

As the example above illustrates, REITs have the potential to generate considerable dividend income. With a good REIT and around $100,000 invested, you can get $350 per month or more! In truth, you shouldn’t put all of your money in just one REIT. But the Granite REIT example illustrates what’s possible with a diversified REIT portfolio.