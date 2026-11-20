Boardwalk REIT pays $0.15 a unit every month, a yield near 3%. See Q3 results, the buyback story and the key risks before you buy this TSX apartment stock.

Boardwalk sells buildings at about a 5.2% cap rate. Its own units trade at an implied 6.5%. That gap drives the buyback plan.

Q3 funds from operations (FFO) per unit slipped 1.6% to $1.21. Buybacks softened the drop for each remaining unit.

Boardwalk REIT confirmed a $0.15 monthly distribution, or $1.80 a year. At about $59 per unit, that is a yield of nearly 3%.

Picture a renter in Edmonton who pays $1,600 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. This rent goes directly to the landlord. Now, owning an apartment in a prominent Canadian city will cost you more than $300,000 on average. However, you can also become a landlord by investing in a real estate investment trust.

Typically, a REIT owns and operates a portfolio of properties that offers you exposure to the real estate market as well as diversification.

One such Canada-based REIT is Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BEI.UN), which operates 34,000 suites across 200 communities.

Image source: Getty Images

How much does Boardwalk REIT pay each month?

Boardwalk confirmed a regular distribution of $0.15 per unit for December 2026, January 2027, and February 2027, which translates to a forward yield of 3%. The annual payout has risen from $1 in 2021 to $1.80 in 2026.

A $10,000 investment will help you own $169 units of the REIT and generate $305 in annual dividends, which translates to $25 a month. To collect $100 a month in dividends, you would need to own 667 units of the REIT, which amounts to an investment of $40,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Boardwalk REIT $59.16 169 $0.15 $25.35 Monthly

The REIT ended Q3 with an occupancy rate of 97%, even as costs rose faster than rent. Same-property rental revenue grew 0.9% year over year, while same-property net operating income fell 1.1%.

Total rental expenses rose 5.3% mostly from a big Alberta education property tax increase, CFO Gregg Tinling said.

FFO (funds from operations) per unit, the cash earnings measure REITs use, came in at $1.21, down from $1.23, while profit fell 42.8% to $21.5 million on noncash fair value losses.

Even so, management tightened 2026 guidance. It now expects FFO of $4.65 to $4.75 per unit and same-property NOI growth of 1% to 2%. With a payout ratio of less than 50%, Boardwalk has enough flexibility to lower debt or invest in property acquisitions.

Why is Boardwalk selling buildings and buying back units?

In the first nine months of 2026, Boardwalk has completed or announced $629 million of sales at an average 5.2% cap rate, said Samantha Adams, senior vice president of investments. A cap rate is a building’s income divided by its price, and a lower rate indicates a higher price.

Private buyers in Boardwalk’s core markets pay cap rates of 4.75% to 5.25%, and Boardwalk’s own units trade at an implied rate above 6%. Basically, the stock market values these buildings for less than private buyers do.

So Boardwalk sells at private prices and buys back units at stock market prices. It has repurchased $245 million of units this year at an average of $65.37.

Adams said buybacks are the top priority because “our unit price does not reflect the value of our portfolio.”

The net asset value (NAV) is $96.89 a unit, according to the release. At about $60, units trade roughly 38% below that estimate. The current buyback limit is used up, but it is eligible for renewal in late November.

What are the risks of owning Boardwalk REIT?

Investing in the Canadian dividend stock carries certain risks.

A big Alberta education tax increase impacted financials in July. Alberta has since lowered that tax slightly and locked it in for three years. It makes up about one-third of Boardwalk’s property tax bill.

Blended leasing spreads turned slightly negative in Q3 as Boardwalk protected occupancy in a tougher market.

Given consensus price targets, Boardwalk REIT stock trades at a 28% discount to consensus price targets. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 31%.