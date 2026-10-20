A rate hike remains possible, even after weak jobs data. Here’s the household cost and the separate CIBC investment decision.

On a Variable Mortgage? Markets Are Now Betting on Hikes, Not Cuts

Your mortgage doesn’t care whether you were promised a year of rate cuts. It charges the rate in the contract, which can make a change in the economic conversation feel like someone has moved the finish line.

Canadian borrowers are facing that awkward possibility again. The Bank of Canada’s policy rate remains 2.25%, but higher energy costs and trade uncertainty have kept the risk of increases alive. Its next decision arrives October 28.

That doesn’t mean a hike is booked. September’s job losses weakened the case for an immediate increase, after all. However, it does mean a household budget built around cheaper borrowing deserves a second look.

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Give the budget some room

The Bank of Canada flagged greater inflation risks in its September statement. Expensive energy can spread into transportation and other business costs, while tariffs can lift prices even when the economy isn’t especially strong.

That combination is uncomfortable for borrowers. Weak growth can threaten employment without delivering the lower mortgage rate everyone would appreciate.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada explains why the mortgage type changes the consequences. With adjustable payments, the monthly bill rises as rates increase. With fixed payments on a variable-rate loan, more money can go to interest and less to principal.

The second version can feel kinder for sure, that is until renewal reveals how little debt disappeared.

Put a price on the risk

On a $400,000 outstanding balance, a quarter-point increase adds approximately $1,000 of annual interest at the outset, or $83 a month. A half-point adds about $2,000 annually, or $167 monthly.

Those figures multiply the balance by the rate change. Your actual payment follows the mortgage’s amortization, compounding and payment rules, while the balance changes as you repay it.

I’d build the larger amount into the budget now. If rates stay put, the extra cash can reduce principal or strengthen savings. Either outcome beats discovering the shortfall after the lender sends a letter.

The lender has another problem

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM) is closely connected to Canadian housing through its mortgage business. It also earns from commercial banking, wealth management and capital markets, which gives shareholders more to assess than the next rate announcement.

Higher rates can improve some lending margins, but funding costs also rise. Customers facing larger bills may borrow less or miss payments. A lender doesn’t collect a risk-free bonus every time borrowers wince.

CIBC’s latest results nevertheless showed progress. Third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $2.73 a share, compared with $2.16 a year earlier. Its Canadian personal and business banking earnings rose 17%.

Those results support the business case. At a recent price of about $157, however, the shares cost about 14.4 times the latest quarterly adjusted earnings multiplied by four. That shorthand needs care because trading income and credit costs move between quarters.

Keep the two decisions separate

My view is that CIBC remains a credible long-term bank holding, but the current price doesn’t justify buying simply to benefit from higher mortgage rates.

Its Canadian housing exposure is also the obvious risk if unemployment and payment pressure rise together. For Canadian dividend investors, borrower health supports the payout over time.

Money reserved for mortgage payments belongs somewhere accessible, including cash held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) when you have room. Bank shares require a longer runway.

Bottom line

Give your budget room for a higher rate before October’s decision. If that increase never arrives, you’ll have a stronger balance sheet and one fewer reason to refresh the central bank’s website.