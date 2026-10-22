A Monthly Paying TSX Stock With a 5.6% Dividend Yield

Ongoing debt reduction should improve payout safety some more, creating room for another dividend raise.

Just last week, Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX: PEY) confirmed its dividend for November 13, 2026. The Canadian energy stock’s $0.12 per share monthly dividend, which shall be paid out to investors holding the stock by October 31, should yield 5.6% annually for passive income seekers who buy the increasingly resilient dividend stock today. Peyto has paid dividends since 2003, and a recent 9% raise back in May could have marked the beginning of a new growth wave on one of the most reliable payouts on the TSX today.

Finding dependable high-yield income on the TSX sometimes feels like walking through a financial minefield. Many high-yield dividend stocks are either burdened with potentially unsustainable debt or paying out far more cash than their operations can sustainably produce. That vulnerability becomes more pronounced in the volatile energy sector, where volatile commodity prices can swing wildly. However, Alberta-based natural gas producer Peyto stands out as one of the most disciplined monthly dividend stocks to buy and hold long term.

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Why Peyto is a good monthly dividend stock to buy

Peyto stock can maintain a lucrative monthly dividend while navigating natural gas price volatility due mostly to a single core advantage: its cost structure. It’s one of the lowest-cost natural gas producers in North America. Focusing capital strictly on the gas-rich Alberta Deep Basin and controlling its own processing infrastructure helps PEY keep its cash operating costs remarkably low.

In its second-quarter 2026 earnings report, cash operating costs before royalties dropped by 11% year over year. A low-cost edge allows Peyto Exploration & Development stock to generate healthy operating netbacks and respectable funds flow, even when natural gas spot prices hit temporary cyclical troughs.

Safe dividend coverage

PEY stock’s operational efficiency was on full display in recent earnings results. Despite seasonal challenges, the company reported $340 million in revenue and generated $227.7 million in funds from operations, up 19% year over year. Total production expanded by 10% year over year to 145,320 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

More importantly for passive income investors, free funds flow reached $140.6 million for the quarter. Peyto spent $71.8 million on dividend distributions during the three months. Funds from operations per share increased by 16% year over year, and its payout ratio represented a very conservative 31.5% of funds from operations (FFO).

Deleveraging working to improve PEY stock’s risk profile

Dividend coverage is only half of the story for long-term investors considering Peyto stock for its monthly dividends; balance sheet health represents the other critical piece.

Rather than using every spare dollar of cash flow to aggressively invest in ramping up production volumes, Peyto’s management team chose financial discipline by channeling $72.4 million toward debt reduction in the second quarter alone. During the first half of 2026, Peyto reduced net debt by 18% year over year to $1 billion.

By lowering its net debt obligations, the company reduces its interest burden and builds a wider safety cushion for shareholder returns across every phase of the commodity cycle in the future.

Risks to watch

Commodity price swings will always remain the largest inherent risk for Peyto. To shield its earnings and cash flow from local price spikes or drops at the AECO hub, Peyto employs an aggressive hedging program alongside an active market diversification strategy.

The company had hedged more than 505 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production for the second half of 2026, locking in predictable floor prices.

Looking further into future financial periods, Peyto finalized a major 10-year gas diversification agreement with Centrica in June that will link a portion of its future gas sales to the European Dutch TTF benchmark starting in 2029, opening up access to premium international gas pricing.

Peyto stock could sustain its monthly dividend through volatile market conditions, and raise it as productivity, revenue, earnings and distributable cash flow grow. But it still needs cooperative commodity prices.

Investor takeaway

Peyto Exploration & Development stock offers an attractive passive income package for Canadian investors looking to construct a reliable monthly income stream.

The energy stock’s strong cash flow coverage, low production costs, active commodity hedging, and a consistent debt reduction plan frees up future distributable cash flow.

While natural gas price fluctuations will inevitably create short-term stock price volatility, Peyto’s low-cost business model provides the structural durability the business needs to keep monthly dividend checks flowing straight to your portfolio potentially for years to come.