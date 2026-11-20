Retirees might buy this dividend stock gradually on market pullbacks, as a part of a diversified retirement portfolio.

A 3.9% Dividend Stock That Will Pay You Through Your Retirement Years

Share buybacks (about 11% fewer shares over five years) and a recent price pullback after the Advantage Energy deal present a buying opportunity, though commodity-price volatility is a natural risk.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) yields about 3.9% and has increased its dividend every year since 2001.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is a top dividend stock candidate for Canadians planning for retirement. With a dividend yield of about 3.9%, investors can receive a nice stream of income while anticipating dividend growth. Since initiating its dividend in 2001, the oil and gas producer has raised its payout every year. Even more impressive, its dividend achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 20% over the past 20 years.

For retirees, a combination of current income and long-term dividend growth potential can be particularly valuable in helping offset inflation over time.

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Long-life assets support reliable cash flow

What makes Canadian Natural Resources a reassuring investment is the quality of its asset portfolio. Its extensive oil sands operations feature low-decline, long-life reserves, with an estimated reserve life of about 30 years. These assets require relatively little ongoing maintenance capital, estimated at just US$9–10 per barrel of oil equivalent.

This means the company can maintain the same level of production without investing substantial amounts of money in new developments. This creates a strong foundation for generating sustainable free cash flow, supporting both dividend payments and future increases.

The company has also steadily reduced its operating costs, strengthening its ability to cover capital spending and dividend commitments even when West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices fall into the low-to-mid US$40s. With WTI trading around US$83 at writing, its current operating environment still provides substantial cash flow potential.

Furthermore, its diversified exposure to synthetic crude oil, heavy oil, light oil, and natural gas helps reduce dependence on any single commodity market.

Share buybacks make dividend growth more sustainable

Another interesting point is management’s capital allocation. Over the past five years, Canadian Natural Resources has reduced its outstanding share count by approximately 11%.

Share buybacks benefit remaining shareholders by allowing the company to distribute its cash flow across fewer shares. Consequently, CNQ can increase its dividend per share without proportionately increasing its overall dividend obligations. Notably, the company actually paid less in total cash dividends in 2025 than in 2022, despite continuing to grow its per-share payout.

Is CNQ a good retirement stock to buy?

Of course, no stock is risk-free. Canadian Natural Resources remains exposed to commodity price fluctuations, which can affect its share price and profitability. Retirees should, therefore, diversify their investments across stocks and bonds for their retirement income.

At roughly $64 per share at writing, CNQ has declined about 18% from its recent highs following weaker crude oil prices and market reaction to its $2.5 billion acquisition of Advantage Energy (TSX: AAV). Management views the acquisition as a strategic fit, strengthening its Montney and Charlie Lake positions while creating opportunities for additional operating efficiencies and synergies.

For long-term dividend investors, this pullback offers an incentive to do further research. If the energy stock is a good fit for your diversified portfolio, rather than investing all at once, consider building a position gradually, particularly during market weakness.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Canadian Natural Resources combines a 3.9% yield, decades of dividend increases, low-cost and long-life assets, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation. While energy market volatility is unavoidable, its resilient business model makes CNQ a compelling Canadian dividend stock to consider for retirement portfolios seeking income that can grow over time. You should, at least, keep it on watch for potential purchases.