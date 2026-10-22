Is six months of emergency savings enough? See how job loss, repairs, and medical bills can add up, and why a 12-month fund may be safer.

Your Emergency Fund Goal Is Probably Too Low (Here’s the Math)

Building toward 12 months of expenses and maintaining an unused line of credit can provide additional protection against expensive borrowing.

The conventional personal finance recommendation is to maintain an emergency fund covering three to six months of essential living expenses. It’s a sensible starting point and certainly better than having no cash reserves at all.

But I think six months is increasingly inadequate for many Canadians in 2026, particularly homeowners, families with dependents, and people whose income depends on a single job or self-employment.

The problem is that most emergency fund calculations assume you’ll experience one financial setback at a time. Real life doesn’t always cooperate. That’s why I think it’s worth looking at how those expenses can stack up and building toward a full year of living expenses.

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What do financial emergencies actually cost?

Let’s start with some illustrative Canadian cost estimates. These aren’t national averages, since actual expenses vary substantially depending on where you live, your insurance coverage, and the severity of the emergency.

An unexpected vehicle repair, such as replacing a transmission or dealing with major engine problems, could cost $2,000 to $5,000. Replacing a failed residential furnace might cost approximately $4,000 to $8,000, depending on the system and installation requirements.

Dental emergencies can also become expensive, particularly without comprehensive workplace benefits. A root canal and crown could cost $2,000 to $3,500 out of pocket.

Then there’s job loss. For someone with essential household expenses of $4,000 per month, three months without replacement income would require $12,000. Six months would consume $24,000.

Now consider three hypothetical scenarios. In an average emergency, suppose your vehicle requires a $3,000 repair. That’s one unexpected expense, and a six-month emergency fund of $24,000 could comfortably absorb it.

In a credible worst-case scenario, you lose your job for three months while also needing a $6,000 furnace replacement. That’s $18,000 altogether. Your six-month emergency fund would cover the bills, but you’d have just $6,000 remaining.

In an extreme scenario, imagine losing your job for six months, facing a $6,000 furnace replacement, and paying $3,000 for emergency dental work. That’s $24,000 in living expenses plus another $9,000 in unexpected costs, bringing the total to $33,000.

Suddenly, your supposedly adequate $24,000 emergency fund is short by $9,000. And remember, these scenarios don’t account for every possible expense. Insurance deductibles, family emergencies, and other unexpected obligations could make matters worse.

Why I’d aim for a year of expenses

For someone spending $4,000 monthly on essentials, I would consider gradually increasing the emergency fund target from $24,000 to $48,000. That provides 12 months of living expenses.

Of course, accumulating $48,000 takes time. I wouldn’t suggest abandoning retirement contributions to reach that number. Instead, I’d approach it incrementally. First establish one month of essential expenses, then three, six, nine, and eventually a full year.

I’d keep the money in a high-interest savings account where the principal remains stable, and withdrawals are readily available. An emergency fund shouldn’t depend on stocks, particularly because market downturns and job losses can occur at the same time.

I’d also consider establishing a personal line of credit while your income and credit profile are strong. A line of credit can serve as a secondary liquidity reserve if several emergencies happen before you’ve had time to replenish your cash savings. Interest rates are generally lower than those on credit cards, and you typically pay interest only on the amount borrowed.

However, I wouldn’t count an unused line of credit as part of the emergency fund itself. It’s borrowed money, interest rates are often variable, and lenders can reduce or withdraw access to credit, sometimes precisely when your finances deteriorate.

The goal is to maintain sufficient cash to handle most emergencies, with a line of credit available as an additional contingency. That combination can help you avoid carrying balances on high-interest credit cards or, worse, turning to payday loans.