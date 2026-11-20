A falling investment won’t create TFSA contribution room. I’d rebuild using the room I actually have and a portfolio that doesn’t need one big win.

A bad investment can leave a dent in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and make the next purchase feel more urgent than it needs to be. I’d resist the temptation to win it back with one trade. The loss changes the balance I have to work with. The contribution limit follows a different set of rules.

Source: Getty Images

Separate the balance from the room

Suppose I contribute $10,000 from available room and it falls to $6,000. According to the Canada Revenue Agency, the $4,000 decline doesn’t increase my room. Selling the investment and leaving the cash in the account also doesn’t count as a withdrawal.

If I withdraw the $6,000, that amount generally comes back as room the next calendar year. It’s the withdrawal that creates future room, so the amount is $6,000. The original $10,000 doesn’t reappear.

That said, I’d check my records across all TFSAs before replacing the money in the same year, since doing so requires existing unused room. I’d also make a note of when I made my last deposit. A TFSA balance on a statement doesn’t tell me how much room is left. My contribution and withdrawal records across all providers give me the figures to check before sending more money.

That said, I’d decide whether the original investment still deserves a spot. I can sell it and buy a different eligible investment inside a TFSA without taking the money out. That gives me a way to change the plan without losing time in the account.

XIC

The iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX: XIC) is one investment I’d consider for the Canadian part of a rebuild. It holds a broad mix of Canadian shares. That reduces the effect of one company disappointing me, although it still leaves exposure to Canada’s largest sectors.

At $57.76, a $6,000 cash balance could buy 103 whole units for $5,949.28 before fees at writing. I’d keep the remainder for a future purchase and add exposure outside Canada if the rest of my portfolio is already tilted towards the same market.

The fund can still lose value. I’d keep money I might need soon outside volatile investments. For the part I can leave invested, I’d focus on the balance I can build from here. The old high is a reminder of the loss, and it doesn’t tell me what I should buy today.

Considerations

A move from $6,000 back to $10,000 takes a gain of about 67% without new money. I’d rather make the recovery depend partly on something I can control. Adding $150 a month for two years, within available room, would put in $3,600 before any investment gains or losses.

With the same contributions and an assumed 4% annual total return, I’d end up with about $10,228 after two years. At zero return, the balance would be $9,600. Neither outcome requires a stock to double, and the money I put in does most of the work. That gives compound growth more time to help later.

I’d set the transfer at an amount that still works in a month with unexpected bills. Even a smaller contribution can move the account in the right direction. A plan I can keep following is more valuable than a faster recovery that depends on every month going my way.

I’d review the account after a few months and check the balance against my deposits. If I’m out of room, I can keep the savings outside the account until I have room again. The goal is to rebuild without paying for the original mistake twice by overcontributing.

Bottom line

I’d keep what’s left invested according to the new plan, use only the room I have and make the next purchase stand on its own merits. That gives the account a better chance to grow without needing to win the same trade twice.