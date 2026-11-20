Wondering what it takes to earn $1,000/month in dividends? Here’s some different scenarios and stocks that can help get you there.

Pembina Pipeline provides a higher yield of 4.2%, supported by stable, contracted income and growth opportunities through significant infrastructure projects in the Canadian energy sector.

National Bank of Canada offers substantial total returns with a 2.6% yield, focusing on strategic regional and service advantages, leading to a 19.6% annual return over 10 years.

Strike a balance between yield and growth by choosing stocks with modest yields and strong, consistent dividend growth, like Fortis with a 3.2% yield and a 53-year history of dividend increases.

Building a portfolio of dividend stocks that can eventually supplement your income is no easy task. No investment is ever completely free. You need to put in time and effort to establish which stocks can provide you with an income stream while preserving and growing your capital.

Source: Getty Images

Don’t sacrifice capital returns just for dividend yield

There is a fine balance in this. You could pick a mix of the highest dividend-yielding stocks on the TSX. However, you greatly put your capital at risk for the sake of some temporary dividends. Many stocks with elevated dividend yields are just not good investments. On the contrary, to enjoy capital growth, you may have to settle for a lower average dividend yield.

If you wanted to earn an average of $1,000 per month in dividend income, you would need to invest $200,000 at a 6% average portfolio yield. However, if your average portfolio yield compressed to a more modest 2%, you would need to invest $600,000.

I like to find a middle ground. The sweet spot seems to be in the 3% to 5% yield range. I want stocks that pay a modest yield and regularly grow their dividends as their earnings and cash flows rise.

You want companies that can both sustain and grow dividends from cash flows, while not compromising their overall growth profile. These types of stocks provide an attractive mix of capital preservation, income, and growth.

Fortis: A top defensive dividend stock

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is a perfect example. This top Canadian utility has delivered a total return compounded annual growth rate of 11.7% over the past 10 years! That is coming from a very stable (yet slightly boring) regulated utility.

The key to its success has been smart balance sheet management, investing in achievable, low-risk capital projects, and providing stable service that keeps regulators happy. The future continues to look attractive with a 7% annualized forward growth target.

Fortis only yields 3.2%. However, it has a 53-year history of consecutively increasing its dividend. It’s a perfect low-risk stock to hang on to no matter what the market does.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) has been a top dividend stock and banking performer in Canada. It currently yields only 2.6%. However, it has delivered a 19.6% compounded total annual return over the past 10 years!

This company has been a very smart bank. It has focused on regions where it can dominate market share and provide services where it has an edge. Recent acquisitions play out very well with this strategy.

In the past 10 years, National Bank has grown earnings per share by a 13% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Its dividend per share has grown by an 8% CAGR. With this stock, you sacrifice some yield. However, you make up for it with exceptional total returns.

Pembina Pipeline

If you do want a higher yield, Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) is a great stock to contemplate. It is an end-to-end provider of infrastructure for the Canadian energy industry.

Canada is revitalizing its energy industry with the federal government pushing for a new Alberta-to-Vancouver pipeline. Pembina should benefit with its backlog of attractive capital projects, which includes an LNG terminal, a data centre power plant, and a stake in the cross-country pipeline.

Over 85% of its income is contracted. That income widely supports Pembina’s dividend. This stock yields 4.2% right now. It has raised that dividend every year since 2022. This dividend stock would be a perfect candidate to buy for a mix of income, growth, and a low-risk business profile.