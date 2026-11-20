This Canadian REIT trades at a 38.8% discount to a key valuation measure, and offers a 7.9% yield, paid monthly, to retirees seeking passive income. Here’s why it’s investable…

New investors can buy into the Canadian REIT at a 38.8% discount to fair value today, even as portfolio metrics and leverage keeps improving through 2026.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN) has reported significant improvements in distribution coverage for its monthly payout. Yielding 7.9% annually, the bloated yield has a comfortable margin of safety today

Nexus Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) is offering Canadian retirees a 7.9% dividend yield paid in monthly distributions, backed by a fully covered payout (95.6% cash flow payout ratio), a high 97% industrial occupancy rate, an improved investment-grade balance sheet, and improving financial performance. But units still trade at a steep 38.8% discount to the Canadian REIT‘s most recent $13.24 net asset value (NAV) per unit measured recently on September 30. While it’s healthy to be cautious of high-yield offerings, Nexus Industrial REIT stands apart today because its cash flow coverage and credit profile have measurably strengthened over the past nine months.

The growth-oriented Canadian REIT lets retirees buy into an institutional-grade industrial real estate portfolio at roughly 61 cents on the dollar. The 38.8% discount to September 30, 2026 NAV provides meaningful downside protection alongside a high monthly passive income stream. Rather than relying on unsustainable financial engineering to fund distributions, management has spent the first three quarters of 2026 improving in-place rents, cutting back on expensive bank debt, and tightening the trust’s payout coverage.

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Why Nexus Industrial REIT’s 7.9% monthly distribution looks safer today

Nexus Industrial REIT’s monthly distribution is now fully covered by recurring distributable cash flow. Its normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio improved to 95.6% in the third quarter of 2026, a significant improvement from an unsustainable 106.5% a year earlier. The trust’s normalized AFFO, a key measure of the REIT’s recurring distributable cash flow, rose 13.7% year over year to $0.166 per unit last quarter as contractual rent increases and double-digit leasing spreads boosted rental income.

Across the REIT’s portfolio of 86 properties spanning 12.1 million square feet of gross leasable area, industrial occupancy held firm at 97% with a significantly long 6.6-year weighted average lease term (WALT) providing cash flow visibility beyond half a decade into the future.

That multi-year lease visibility is paired with a substantial embedded rent growth capacity. Going into the fourth quarter of 2026, Nexus’s in-place rents sat 14.6% below prevailing Canadian market rates. Portfolio rent income will keep growing at lease renewal intervals, improving the trust’s payout coverage.

As legacy leases expire, management is capturing that rent-spread gap without issuing dilutive equity. During the third quarter alone, Nexus renewed nearly a quarter of a million square feet (225,480 square feet) at an average positive spread of 29% over expiring rents. Those renewals helped lift third-quarter industrial same-property net operating income (SP NOI) by 4.2% year over year, keeping the trust on track for 3% to 4% full-year SP NOI growth in 2026.

An investment-grade balance sheet lowered REIT’s interest rate risk

Nexus has dramatically reduced its exposure to floating-rate bank debt by replacing credit lines with fixed-rate public bonds. Months after earning an investment-grade credit rating, the trust closed its third public debenture offering of 2026 in September.

Management used new low-cost debt to slash expensive bank credit facility balances from $731 million at the start of 2026 to under $17 million by September 30, 2026. Over the same period, Nexus’s total indebtedness ratio edged down from 49.3% to 49%, while unencumbered investment properties expanded to 59.2% of the portfolio.

Lowering borrowing costs and terming out maturities should insulate the trust’s monthly distributions from interest rate volatility.

Watch Nexus Industrial REIT’s emerging digital infrastructure upside

Beyond core warehousing, Nexus Industrial REIT is developing two micro-industrial projects in British Columbia that offer unpriced data-centre growth potential by early 2027. Management has identified the two properties as possessing the existing electrical infrastructure, available power capacity, and strategic locations suited for digital infrastructure tenants. In Richmond, 2.1 megawatts of power is already available, with conditional approval toward 6.6 megawatts targeted around the second quarter of 2027. Crucially, Nexus will only spend incremental data fit-out capital once leases are signed, preserving its capital discipline.

Investor takeaway

Nexus Industrial REIT appeals as a deeply discounted monthly dividend payer that could give a retirement portfolio a yield boost and reward patients with capital gains as the trust further de-risks its financial position. While a 95.6% AFFO payout rate remains tight, the distribution is more sustainable today than it was in 2025. With its in-built potential for double-digit rent renewal spreads, investment-grade debt, and a 38.8% NAV discount already pricing in ample caution, Nexus Industrial REIT offers compelling monthly passive income for a diversified retirement portfolio