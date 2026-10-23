Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Enbridge Stock: 3 Things to Look for in Its Q3 Results
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Enbridge Stock: 3 Things to Look for in Its Q3 Results

While geopolitical uncertainties and commodity price volatility remain potential risks, Enbridge’s Q3 outlook remains strong.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
Key Points
  • Enbridge’s Q3 results on November 6 will highlight operational resilience amid geopolitical uncertainty and commodity price volatility.
  • High asset utilization, rising natural gas demand, and expanding renewable power projects could support earnings growth.
  • Strong infrastructure cash flows and disciplined investments position Enbridge to keep growing its dividend.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) will release its third-quarter (Q3) earnings on November 6. The energy infrastructure company delivered a solid first half, led by high utilization across all businesses, including strong mainline volumes.

As investors assess the upcoming earnings report, three factors could provide deeper insight into Enbridge’s operating performance and growth prospects. First, investors should monitor the impact of geopolitical uncertainty and commodity price fluctuations on Q3 performance.

Second, the company’s secured capital backlog could offer clues about future growth visibility and its ability to translate committed investments into long-term earnings. Finally, evolving natural gas demand trends will be important in assessing the strength of Enbridge’s gas transmission business and the sustainability of its growth outlook.

a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge to sustain momentum in Q3

Enbridge’s Q3 outlook remains strong, supported by high asset utilization, resilient Mainline volumes, and growth across its gas transmission, utility, and renewable power businesses. While geopolitical uncertainties and commodity price volatility remain potential risks, the company’s largely infrastructure-driven business model and contracted cash flows could help limit its exposure to short-term market fluctuations.

Advancing Mainline Optimization Phase 1 and the Southern Illinois Connector will likely strengthen Enbridge’s long-term growth prospects by improving crude oil transportation capacity and expanding access to key refining markets.

Gas Transmission is expected to remain a key growth driver in Q3, led by LNG export growth, rising electricity consumption, industrial expansion, and increasing data centre demand. Favourable contracting terms and strong performance at Seaway further support the 2026 outlook.

Renewable Power offers further diversification. The segment is positioned for continued expansion, supported by a strong project pipeline, creditworthy counterparties, and long-term contracted revenues. The company is developing more than 2 gigawatts of power generation capacity across North America and Europe, with the Sequoia Solar project expected to reach full operational status by year-end.

Ongoing rate-base expansion is expected to strengthen Enbridge’s relatively predictable earnings profile. In addition, its $41 billion secured capital backlog offers substantial visibility into future investment opportunities and potential returns. Further growth in this backlog over the coming quarters could strengthen the company’s development pipeline and support sustained business expansion.

Overall, Enbridge appears well positioned to maintain its growth trajectory in the third quarter and beyond, supported by resilient infrastructure operations, ongoing capital investments, and diversification across its core energy businesses.

Enbridge focused on growing dividends

Enbridge is one of the leading dividend-paying companies on the TSX, with dividend growth as its key strategy. It has maintained dividend payments for more than seven decades and has increased its annual dividend every year since 1995.

Over the last five years, Enbridge distributed about $38 billion to shareholders and expects to return between $40 billion and $45 billion over the next five years. Furthermore, its growing project backlog is expected to support future growth as Enbridge prioritizes low-risk, value-enhancing projects.

The bottom line

Enbridge’s upcoming Q3 results will provide insights into its operational resilience, capital investment opportunities, and long-term growth potential. Strong infrastructure utilization, a substantial $41 billion secured capital backlog, and rising natural gas demand could support earnings stability and continued dividend growth. However, investors should monitor geopolitical and commodity price volatility risks.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Energy Stocks

76% of Albertans Chose Canada: This Alberta Gas Stock Just Hit a 3-Year High

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tourmaline's costs, market access, and planned dividend increase provide a more durable investment case than referendum relief.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Energy Stocks

$15,000 in a TFSA: 2 Stocks I’d Buy for Meaningful Monthly Cash Flow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can generate meaningful cash flows by buying monthly dividend stocks to hold in their TFSA.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

A Monthly Paying TSX Stock With a 5.6% Dividend Yield

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Peyto Exploration & Development stock’s low-cost profile supports its 5.6% monthly dividend through periods of commodity price volatility. Time to…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Gasoline Is Up 27.8% in a Year: This Oilsands Giant Is Cashing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor's integrated operations generate substantial cash, although a strong oil quarter shouldn't become a permanent assumption.

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why I Love Freehold Royalties (and Its Generous 6.1% Dividend Yield)

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why Freehold’s royalty business, generous monthly dividend and room for long-term growth make it one of my favourite Canadian…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

A 4% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap pays about $65 monthly on a $20,000 budget, with recent cash after capital spending comfortably covering the dividend.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Royalty Stock Pays Its Monthly Dividend Today: The Payout Math Behind It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold pays eligible shareholders today, with a $10,000 investment offering about $52 monthly at the current dividend.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs. TC Energy: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge and TC Energy have been consistently paying and growing dividends for decades making them reliable income stocks.

Read more »