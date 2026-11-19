Looking for an ideal retirement TFSA stock? Freehold Royalties stock pays a 6.4% monthly dividend backed by a low payout ratio and strong cash flow.

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) collects low-risk oil and gas royalties without bearing drilling or operating costs, and gives Canadian TFSA investors cross-border U.S. Permian basin exposure with zero foreign withholding taxes.

The temptation to compromise on asset quality while chasing bloated yields is always present when selecting Canadian dividend stocks to buy for a passive income retirement portfolio. A usually small trace of greed while building a reliable retirement paycheque inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) often “forces” human investors into uncomfortable compromises. But I could confidently pitch Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) stock as a potentially compelling high-yield monthly dividend stock that could perform well in a TFSA.

Chasing yields north of 6% usually means settling for stagnant businesses, stretched balance sheets, or payouts teetering on the edge of a cut, while safer blue-chip dividend growers rarely deliver enough immediate cash flow to cover monthly living expenses. Freehold Royalties, a $2.8 billion oilsands properties holder, breaks that trade-off. The Calgary-based energy royalty stock just posted third-quarter 2026 results that make its 6.4% dividend yield a compelling opportunity for passive-income-focused retirees.

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Freehold Royalties stock: A tollbooth designed for monthly passive income

Unlike conventional oil and gas producers that must constantly pour billions into drilling new wells just to maintain production, Freehold operates like a high-margin tollbooth across millions of acres of mineral titles and royalty lands in Canada and the United States.

Third-party exploration companies shoulder 100% of the capital expenditures, operating costs (and risks thereof), and environmental reclamation liabilities, while Freehold simply collects a percentage of the gross revenue off the top. That asset-light structure allows nearly all its royalty revenue to flow straight through as cash.

Canadian retirees holding Freehold Royalties stock inside a TFSA unlock an added technical tax advantage. Nearly half of Freehold’s oil “production” comes from lucrative U.S. plays like the Permian Basin. Normally, buying a U.S.-listed energy stock in a TFSA triggers an unrecoverable 15% IRS withholding tax on dividends, yet because Freehold is a Canadian corporation, TFSA investors capture cross-border oil exposure with zero foreign tax drag while keeping every monthly dollar sheltered from Canadian income taxes.

FRU reports the cleanest balance sheet and lowest payout ratio in 2 years

Freehold Royalties stock’s third-quarter 2026 earnings report, released November 10, marked a seemingly decisive financial turning point. Supported by firmer realized oil prices and a 65% liquids weighting, quarterly funds from operations (FFO) increased 37% year over year to $80.4 million, or $0.49 per share.

Compare the FFO against $0.27 per share in quarterly dividends paid, and Freehold’s dividend payout ratio compressed to 55% of FFO – the lowest ratio the company has recorded in eight consecutive quarters and a dramatic improvement from 75% in the same quarter last year.

Just as reassuring for conservative investors, management put that surplus cash to work strengthening the balance sheet. Freehold Royalties trimmed net debt to $234 million at quarter-end, pushing its net debt-to-trailing FFO ratio down to 0.9 times. That marks the first time in eight consecutive quarters that leverage has dipped below the 1.0 threshold, giving the company more breathing room to weather commodity swings while funding opportunistic royalty acquisitions.

Adjusting for non-recurring Q3 cash flow won’t change FRU’s recent achievements

Sharp-eyed investors examining the third-quarter earnings installment will notice that Freehold Royalties’s FFO benefited from a modest tailwind that won’t necessarily repeat at the exact same pace every quarter.

During the past quarter, Freehold signed 63 new leases that generated $3.1 million in upfront bonus consideration and lease rental revenue, alongside lower cash costs of $5.31 per barrel. Because lease signing bonuses depend on operator demand for fresh acreage, they are naturally lumpier than recurring barrel-by-barrel production royalties.

Even if you strip out every cent of that $3.1 million leasing boost, however, Freehold still generated roughly $77.3 million in core FFO, leaving its underlying dividend payout ratio near an ultra-comfortable 57%.

Meanwhile, future cash flow visibility continues to improve. Drilling activity across Freehold’s Permian acreage has surged this year, and management just unveiled an agreement to acquire a 3% gross overriding royalty in Alberta’s liquids-rich West Duvernay for up to $65 million in staged, milestone-based payments that could eventually contribute up to 10% of Canadian production.

Why FRU stock belongs on a retiree’s shortlist

No energy stock is completely immune to crude oil volatility, and prospective buyers should accept that Freehold Royalties stock’s cash flows will always ebb and flow alongside commodity prices. Even so, the monthly dividend stock’s lucrative 6.4% yield, improving payout ratios, declining debt leverage, and tax-free TFSA compounding advantage gives Canadian retirees an unusually durable source of monthly passive income.