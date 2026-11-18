An energy major that is poised to have a sizeable footprint after a multi-billion-dollar deal is the top Canadian dividend stock to own going into 2027.

CNQ reported Q3 2026 net earnings of nearly $3 billion, up 399.5% year over year, achieved its $13 billion net debt target, and plans to allocate 100% of future free cash flow to share repurchases, subject to market conditions.

CNQ’s proposed $2.53 billion all-cash acquisition of Advantage Energy will add approximately 79,000 boe/d to its production capacity, strengthening its position in the Canadian energy sector.

Dividend investors have a lot to look forward to next year, especially in the TSX’s energy sector. Most noteworthy is the ongoing major consolidation in the oil and gas industry. One of the dealmakers is a top Canadian dividend stock you might want to own going into 2027.

Energy has been the top-performing sector in Canada’s equities market throughout 2026, aided by rising oil prices and a global supply crisis. As of mid-November, the sector outperforms the broader market, up 46% year-to-date versus the TSX’s plus-11.7% return.

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Strongest buy signal

The strongest buy signal is for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ). On November 16, 2026, the $114.3 billion senior crude oil and natural gas producer announced entering into a definitive agreement to acquire smaller peer Advantage Energy. The $2.5 billion all-cash buyout deal will close in Q1 2027.

CNQ fell below $70 after the announcement but remains ahead with a plus-51.2% market-beating return. At $68.29 per share, the dividend yield is 3.6%. The quarterly payout is safe given the low 36.4% payout ratio. Before the proposed transaction, the oil major announced a 6.4% dividend hike, marking 26 consecutive years of payout increases.

President Scott Stauth said, “Advantage Energy is an excellent strategic fit for Canadian Natural.” He added that the transaction is not only accretive, but will also enhance scale and long-term shareholder value. Stauth assures there will be no changes to the free cash flow (FCF) allocation policy.

Financial strength

Canadian Natural Resources has the financial strength to fund the multi-billion-dollar acquisition without sacrificing shareholder returns. Also, AAV’s Montney and Charlie Lake assets, adjacent to its Grande Prairie operations, will add about 79,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Total production averaged 1.7 million boe/d in Q3 2026.

In the three months ended September 30, 2026, net earnings rose 399.5% to nearly $3 billion compared with Q3 2025. Year-to-date, net earnings increased 60.4% year-over-year. Total dividend payments and share repurchases were $1.3 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively.

Chief Financial Officer Victor Darel confirmed that CNQ achieved its net debt target of $13 billion in Q3 2026. “As we move into 2027, shareholder returns are expected to remain strong as we now target to allocate 100% of free cash flow to share repurchases, subject to market conditions,” he said.

Top tier dividend stock

Canadian Natural Resources is on the TSX’s top tier list. The dividend grower raised its payout through three oil crashes, including a 13.3% hike before the 2020 oil price downturn. Its multi-billion-dollar deal and other industry M&As are positive and support the energy sector’s structural health.

Raj Singh, CEO of Fuelled Inc., North America’s largest marketplace for energy equipment, said companies merging from positions of strength were the best outcome for shareholders during the 2017 consolidation wave. Today, he added, acquisitions look appealing and can pull forward returns for shareholders. Scale continues to matter according to analysts at BMO Capital Markets. CNQ will have a sizeable footprint and is certainly the top Canadian dividend stock to own going into 2027.